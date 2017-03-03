Panel will not take action against Arkansas judge acquitted in son’s hot-car death

A Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission investigation panel will not take any action against a Garland County circuit judge who was acquitted in the 2015 hot-car death of his son, according to a news release.

David Sachar, the commission's executive director, said in a statement that the panel voted to dismiss all discipline-related complaints against Garland County Circuit Judge Wade Naramore.

As part of the investigation, Naramore was examined by a psychologist, who determined that he was mentally fit to serve as a circuit court judge, the release said.

“There is no apparent reason to believe, at this time, that you are unable to perform the obligations of circuit court judge,” the agency wrote.

On Aug. 19, 2016, Naramore was acquitted of criminal charges in the death of his toddler.

On Feb. 23, the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that Naramore could return to work, even though the discipline and disability commission investigation was still in progress, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.