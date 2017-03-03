Pea Ridge rides its new force

NASHVILLE — An unlikely hero lifted Pea Ridge into the Class 4A semifinals with a 64-62 victory against Joe T. Robinson at Scrappers Arena on Thursday.

A week ago, sophomore Mikey Mahoney was coming off the bench to spell Britton Caudill for a few minutes most games. But with Caudill out with multiple fractures in his elbow, the 6-3, 245-pound Mahoney scored a pair of three-point plays that gave the Blackhawks (31-2) the edge down the stretch.

“We talked about other guys needing to step up after Britton Caudill went down,” Pea Ridge Coach Trent Loyd said. “Mikey gave us a huge spark tonight, not just with those plays, but with rebounding and defending one of their best players inside.”

Mahoney’s second threepoint play made it 62-54 with 1:32 left in the game, but the Blackhawks had to ward off a late rally led by Robinson’s Edmond Robinson. He scored five consecutive points off back-to-back steals to help the Senators (20-12) get within striking distance, but his shot from 30-feet away at the buzzer was wide left.

Edmond Robinson, who had 10 points, capped a 10-2 run to begin the second half with a layup in transition that gave the Senators a 30-27 lead. Pea Ridge tied it up on the first of three consecutive Kobe Rose three-pointers in the quarter. Another three-pointer, this time by Matt Thomas, pushed the Blackhawks’ lead to 41-36 with 3:08 to go in the third quarter.

A 3-pointer by Robinson’s Brian Johnson cut the deficit to one point (43-42) and the Senators trailed 46-44 going into the fourth.

Thomas, who had 13 points, rebounded his own miss and put it back in. Then, Joey Hall, who was 2 of 4 on free throws in the final minute and finished with 15 points, leaked out behind the defensive pressure for a wide-open layup that gave the Blackhawks a 53-47 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

POTTSVILLE 71, WARREN 49

The Apaches (27-6) knocked off Warren (22-12) in the quarterfinals.

Pottsville jumped ahead 18-11 and led by as many as 13 points in the second quarter before settling for a 30-21 lead at the half

Bryce Prince and Landon Reed had 14 points for Pottsville.

Treylon Burks led Warren with 16 points.

CAVE CITY 47,

SUBIACO ACADEMY 45

A strange ending to a tightly contested game resulted in Cave City (30-3) advancing.

Trailing by one point, Subiaco Academy (16-14) opted to play defense straight up for more than a minute before finally fouling with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation.

Ethan McSpadden hit the first free throw and missed the second, but Matt Miller got the offensive rebound and the victory for the Cavemen.

Cave City took the lead when Haston Bullard knocked down three-pointer with 1:31 to go in the game.

The Trojans led 22-20 at halftime.

Sports on 03/03/2017