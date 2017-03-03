Man dies after being found shot inside Cadillac in eastern Arkansas

Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in West Memphis early Friday morning.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of East Thompson Avenue shortly before 6:30 a.m. after getting calls that shots had been fired in the area and there was a man slumped over inside a vehicle, said West Memphis Police Department spokesman Capt. Joe Baker.

Police found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound inside a red older model Cadillac, Baker said. He was taken to Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he was pronounced dead around 7:30 a.m., Baker said.

Authorities are processing the vehicle for evidence and following up on a few leads, though they do not have a suspect identified yet, Baker said. Police expect to release the victim’s name later Friday when his next of kin have been notified.

The investigation is ongoing.