Police: Little Rock woman robbed at knifepoint by man she invited into home

A 49-year-old Little Rock woman told authorities that a man she knew robbed her after she invited him to her house Wednesday night, according to a police report.

The woman told investigators she had invited a man she's known about six months to her home in the 5700 block of Trenton Lane, a Little Rock Police Department report said.

While the two were talking in her living room around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, he pulled out a pocketknife and said “give me your money,” according to the report.

The man left after the victim gave him about $100 in cash, police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.