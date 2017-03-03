Home / Latest News /
Police: Little Rock woman robbed at knifepoint by man she invited into home
This article was published today at 9:59 a.m.
A 49-year-old Little Rock woman told authorities that a man she knew robbed her after she invited him to her house Wednesday night, according to a police report.
The woman told investigators she had invited a man she's known about six months to her home in the 5700 block of Trenton Lane, a Little Rock Police Department report said.
While the two were talking in her living room around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, he pulled out a pocketknife and said “give me your money,” according to the report.
The man left after the victim gave him about $100 in cash, police said.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Police: Little Rock woman robbed at knifepoint by man she invited into home
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.