Teen arrested after accidental shooting leaves 18-year-old in critical condition, Arkansas police say

A 15-year-old boy was arrested after he accidentally shot an 18-year-old in the neck Thursday afternoon at a house in Springdale, police said.

Officers arrived at a house in the 100 block of Sunny Dale Drive around 2:45 p.m. Thursday to find 18-year-old Ibel Doradea shot in the neck, according to a Springdale Police Department Facebook post.

Police said Doradea was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale for treatment and that he was in critical condition.

After interviewing a 15-year-old at the scene of the shooting, officers found that the shooting was an accident, the post said.

Authorities then arrested the 15-year-old on charges of first-degree battery, firing a firearm inside city limits and possession of a firearm by a certain person, according to the post.

A message left with police seeking additional information wasn't immediately returned Friday afternoon.