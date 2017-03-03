Quitman advances to semis

QUITMAN — The Quitman Lady Bulldogs have already made history and now they are trying to write the follow-up chapter.

In the fall, Quitman won its first state title in cross country and now the Lady Bulldogs (32-3) have moved a step closer to a second title.

With a 57-40 victory over Carlisle in the Class 2A quarterfinals Thursday night, Quitman advanced to a Saturday semifinal matchup with Earle.

“This group wants to make more history,’’ said Coach Timothy Hooten, who has a daughter and niece on the team. “But there are a couple of more teams that want that, too.”

Sophomore Nicki Hooten led the Lady Bulldogs with 17 points.

“We have been a second-half team all year,’’ Hooten said. “You can look at our season and that is the way it has been.”

Quitman led 16-7 after one quarter and was up 18-7 early in the second when Carlisle began its comeback. By halftime it was a 23-21 game and the Bulldogs suffered through a period where they made only 2 of 11 from the field and had 5 turnovers.

Carlisle tied it at 27-27 with 5:12 left and was down 32-31 with 2:02 left in the third quarter. That’s when things changed.

Quitman closed the quarter on a 7-3 run, then finished the game on a 19-4 run.

Carlisle was led by (28-5) Kiara Miller with 13 points. Kayla Golleher and Kylie Warren had nine each.

EARLE 68, CADDO HILLS 38

It was a little bit of a sluggish start for the defending state champions, but the Lady Bulldogs (28-4) got rolling in the second quarter to advance to the semifinals.

Sophomore Roshala Scott led the Bulldogs with 28 points. Junior Alexandria Logan scored 15 and senior Laderyca Childs added 10.

Caddo Hills (22-14) was led by Taylor Allen’s 10 points.

PANGBURN 74, BLEVINS 59

Tylar Vernon scored 25 points and Hannah Bourgeois had 17 more to lead the Tigers (31-9) to the victory. Brooklyn Burress added 14 for Pangburn.

Jasmine Batson led Blevins (32-10) with 20 points.

