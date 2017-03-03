Raped on campus, says student at UA

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 19-year-old student told police that she was raped at a residence hall on the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville campus last summer.

The woman told police Tuesday that a man she knew, who is also a student, raped her early on the morning of Aug. 24 at the Northwest Quad residence hall, said Capt. Gary Crain with the university police. He said the man is also 19.

Fall classes began at UA on Aug. 22, and Crain said police will interview those involved as well as "anyone who might have any information" in the case.

When the investigation is complete, the information will be forwarded to the prosecuting attorney to make a decision on the filing of any charges, Crain said.

Metro on 03/03/2017