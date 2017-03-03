Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

FIRST POST -- 1:30 p.m.

LEE'S LOCK Untouchable U in the eighth

BEST BET Greeleys Charm in the sixth

LONG SHOT Ribbon Box in the ninth

THURSDAY'S RESULTS 4 of 9 (44.4 percent)

MEET 79-272 (29.0 percent)

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

RUN AWAY'S SIS*** tired late after contesting the pace in her return from vacation time. She is taking a significant drop in class and will be wearing blinkers for the first time. CORINTHIAN'S GLORY has five consecutive in-the-money finishes, including three victories. She was claimed out of her last race by a sharp stable and appears good enough to move up and contend. FERVENT ran away and hid from a field of $7,500 claimers at 10-1 odds, and was claimed by a stable having an excellent meeting.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 Run Away's Sis;Clawson;Richard;5-2

6 Corinthian's Glory;Perez;Hartman;6-1

1 Fervent;Court;Vance;9-2

8 Realta Ean;Canchari;Lynn;6-1

2 Includere;Santana;Caldwell;5-1

7 Esperanza;Birzer;Chleborad;6-1

4 Dixie Lover;Eramia;Broberg;8-1

5 Exquisite Lady;De La Cruz;Cristel;12-1

9 Archie's Girl;Kennedy;Haran;20-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, maiden claiming $10,000

ROCKIN RAH RAH** is a steadily improving filly who finished third at a slightly higher price, and she drops 9 pounds with a switch to a winning apprentice rider. STELLASTELLASTELLA lost a clear lead inside the final furlong in a competitive third-place finish, and she figures to be ideally placed turning into the stretch. SUGAR FOOT ANNE was forwardly placed in an encouraging fourth-place debut, and "typical" second-out improvement will put her close at the wire.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Rockin Rah Rah;Clawson;Dixon;4-1

4 Stellastellastella;Marquez;Witt;7-2

1 Sugar Foot Anne;Pompell;Compton;10-1

11 Ristan;Canchari;Carranza;12-1

8 Avoir La Vedette;Santana;Moquett;5-1

6 Trintrin;Court;Jackson;6-1

5 Crafty's Girl;Quinonez;Cline;8-1

12 Lucky Dog Rocket;Borel;Howard;15-1

10 Archarityrobbyn;De La Cruz;Van Berg;12-1

7 Risky's Best;Loveberry;Martin;10-1

13 U R My Sunshine;Borel;Howard;15-1

9 Robin Deann;Vazquez;Milligan;20-1

3 Sweet Sweet Kim;Laviolette;Smith;30-1

3 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $7,500

CIVITAVECCHIO** contested the early pace before dropping back and coming again when narrowly defeated in his first start at this level. PENNINGTON BAYOU crossed the wire less than 1 length behind the top selection. He was a 3-length, two-turn maiden winner at Churchill and keeps his regular rider. SMART QUESTION is stretching out following a pair of useful sprint finishes, and he showed two-turn ability last season at Indiana.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Civitavecchio;Contreras;Asmussen;2-1

1a Pennington Bayou;Loveberry;Caldwell;8-1

6 Smart Question;Pompell;Klopp;20-1

7 Mr Pippins;Perez;Hartman;7-2

8 The Rogue Diesel;Birzer;Hall;8-1

2 Light Bound Bid;Eramia;Loy;20-1

4 Double A;St Julien;Lukas;10-1

3 War Memorial;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-1

10 Pat's Shoes;Kennedy;Anderson;8-1

1 Tanq On the Rocks;Roman;Creighton;8-1

9 Wildcard;Canchari;Riecken;20-1

4 Purse $24,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $15,000

Z BESHA** has not raced in 24 months, but his two races were competitive in maiden allowance company at Santa Anita. He shows steady works for a top trainer and picks up the leading rider. RECAPITULATION led past every pole but the last one in a photo-finish defeat, and the front-runner appears back on his game for new trainer Shea Stuart. USSERY'S ALLEY is an in-form late-running sprinter and winning trainer Federico Villafranco is switching to his "go-to" rider.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

12 Z Besha;Santana;Cox;9-2

2 Recapitulation;Perez;Stuart;6-1

1 Ussery's Alley;Vazquez;Villafranco;7-2

5 Sing Him a Song;Clawson;Pitts;5-1

10 Codeslinger;Contreras;Asmussen;8-1

3 Regal Reign;Franco;Diodoro;8-1

11 Banker's Mark;St Julien;Moquett;8-1

6 Vegas Attraction;Landeros;Caster;10-1

9 Vreeland;Osorio;Garcia;15-1

14 Valen Forever;Eramia;Broberg;10-1

13 Tizatalker;Perez;Puhl;15-1

7 Tell a Friend;Rocco;Hobby;20-1

8 Big Al Road;Eramia;Hartman;30-1

4 Britt's Vow;Rodriguez;Duncan;20-1

5 Purse $72,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TRUE BOOTS*** was unable to get to a winning post-time favorite in a clear second-place finish, and she has been good in two fast-track races, while earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. FOREVER FARA showed speed in a second-place debut as a juvenile last May at Churchill Downs. She is bred to be fast and figures stronger and faster as a 3-year-old. MILADY ROCKS faltered after setting a brisk pace in a sixth-place finish, but she switches to a high percentage rider and improves with a kinder rating.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 True Boots;Hill;McPeek;5-2

6 Forever Fara;Contreras;Asmussen;3-1

2 Milady Rocks;Vazquez;Lukas;8-1

8 Sweet Invention;Santana;Moquett;4-1

7 Street Biz;Pompell;Delong;9-2

3 Miss Azul;Birzer;Hall;8-1

1 Tour On;Franco;Jacquot;12-1

5 Stay Spicy;Landeros;Williamson;15-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 furlongs, 3- and 4-year-olds which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

GREELEYS CHARM*** suffered a tough-luck defeat at this condition at Churchill, and he is taking a drop in class following a solid try in a starter allowance field loaded with talent. SWAMP RULER had to overcome a troubled start in a late-running third-place finish, and he is dropping in price and adding blinkers for high percentage connections. CHARMING DEPUTY was narrowly defeated in an allowance sprint last November at Hawthorne, and the class dropper is back sprinting following a one-paced route effort.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Greeleys Charm;Borel;Thomas;3-1

3 Swamp Ruler;Court;Cox;7-2

6 Charming Deputy;Kennedy;Haran;10-1

7 Condominium;Santana;Lukas;4-1

8 Street Gray;Osorio;Garcia;9-2

9 Hard to Stop;Vazquez;Villafranco;6-1

4 Mystery Solved;Landeros;Caster;10-1

1 Envoyer;Pompell;Klopp;15-1

2 Plentiful;Rocco;Hobby;20-1

7 Purse $24,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

I AM MISS BROWN** has lost a lead in the stretch in consecutive in-the-money finishes. She is dropping into a conditioned-claiming race and is switching to a winning rider. COTTON CLUB CUTIE is dropping from $16,000 on the heels of a solid fourth-place finish. She has won 3 of 12 races at the distance and switches to the leading rider. CHERISHABULL contested the pace and nearly held on at big odds in her first start of the meeting. She usually holds form well once fit.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

3 I Am Miss Brown;Contreras;Hartman;5-2

6 Cotton Club Cutie;Santana;Compton;7-2

5 Cherishabull;De La Cruz;Carranza;12-1

7 Fancy Ticket;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

4 Devilish Reason;Court;Jackson;10-1

1 Dynamite Jill;Perez;Jayaraman;10-1

2 Dorothe Marie;Osorio;Hellman;10-1

10 Weekend Wish;Franco;Gowan;10-1

9 Will Gracie Shine;Clawson;Vance;15-1

13 Lovely Carrie;Contreras;Asmussen;8-1

12 Secrets of Summer;Birzer;Frazee;20-1

11 Zan Creek;ACourt;Hale;20-1

8 Dayin Deauville;Felix;Mason;20-1

8 Purse $75,000, 1 1/16 miles, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

UNTOUCHABLE U**** ships from California following two sharp front-running second-place finishes. She has a good record on conventional dirt surfaces and is racing for top trainer Robertino Diodoro for the first time. DIVINE ELEGANCE was a decisive entry-level allowance winner just two starts back, and was narrowly defeated at a similar condition in his last race. Moreover, she figures to work out an ideal trip behind a potential fast pace under leading and new rider Ricardo Santana. BAETYKATY crossed the wire one position behind the second selection Feb. 11. She possesses good route speed and is an 11-race winner.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Untouchable U;Franco;Diodoro;2-1

6 Divine Elegance;Santana;Matthews;5-2

7 Baetykaty;Landeros;Vance;9-2

3 Emmzy;Court;Cox;3-1

2 Hannahanna;Vazquez;Milligan;12-1

4 Titanium;Felix;Moquett;12-1

1 Bonita Cat;Laviolette;Campbell;15-1

9 Purse $23,500, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, claiming $7,500

RIBBON BOX** was beaten only a neck at big odds after shipping in from Delta. The front-runner is back at the same price and receives a break in the weights under a winning apprentice rider. CAT'S DESTINY appeared to be a clear winner at mid-stretch before tiring late in a third-place finish, and the 10-race winner is nearing peak form in his third race after a lengthy layoff. COPPER HILL finished third in a stronger field of $15,000 rivals only two races back and blinkers are back on after a poor one-race experiment with them off.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Ribbon Box;Clawson;Dixon;12-1

8 Cat's Destiny;Johnson;Vance;4-1

10 Copper Hill;Birzer;Richard;5-1

5 Go Gold;Franco;Litfin;9-2

1 Alshujaa;Roman;Chleborad;9-2

2 Crush;Eramia;Broberg;6-1

3 Rage Riot;Santana;Caldwell;8-1

9 Rich E Z;Canchari;Lynn;10-1

13 Big Ben;Perez;Hartman;12-1

11 Cruachan;Felix;Mason;15-1

4 Smokealittlesmoke;De La Cruz;Carranza;30-1

12 Sivershow;Quinonez;McBride;30-1

7 Dontsaymyname;St Julien;Ives;30-1

EXOTIC POSSIBILITIES

• The second race brings a full field of 12 and Rockin Rah Rah is a good filly to "key" in a trifecta. The key to hitting a big number is to get a long shot in the two spot rather than three so I'll spread in the two hole and stick to obvious contenders at the bottom. The exception is if the "key" horse is a good price, then spreading out in both spots is recommended. The sixth race begins the late 50-cent Pick 4 and the race is pretty competitive. The seventh has a full field and can likely be narrowed down to a few. The eight is a two-horse race which helps reduce the price of the ticket. Race nine also brings a full field and contention runs deep so multiple horses should be used.

Sports on 03/03/2017