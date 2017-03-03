Home / Latest News /
Sheriff's office: Man drowns while attempting to retrieve boat on Arkansas lake
This article was published today at 2:59 p.m.
Authorities in Northwest Arkansas say a man died Friday while trying to retrieve a boat that had drifted away on a lake near Springdale.
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the victim was on Beaver Lake about 8 feet from a boat ramp in an area off Vaughn Road.
A witness reported to authorities that he saw a person swim toward a boat and go underwater but did not see that victim resurface.
The victim’s identity was not released as of Friday afternoon.
Responding at the scene were the Washington County sheriff’s office, Benton County Dive Team and other nearby agencies.
Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.
Information for this article was contributed by Brandon Howard of the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.
BirdDogsRock says... March 3, 2017 at 3:22 p.m.
Ugh, that could easily be so many of us. I've had to swim for a boat before, and it is no fun. In cold water it quickly becomes treacherous. Genuinely sad.
