Sheriff's office: Man drowns while attempting to retrieve boat on Arkansas lake

Authorities in Northwest Arkansas say a man died Friday while trying to retrieve a boat that had drifted away on a lake near Springdale.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that the victim was on Beaver Lake about 8 feet from a boat ramp in an area off Vaughn Road.

A witness reported to authorities that he saw a person swim toward a boat and go underwater but did not see that victim resurface.

The victim’s identity was not released as of Friday afternoon.

Responding at the scene were the Washington County sheriff’s office, Benton County Dive Team and other nearby agencies.

