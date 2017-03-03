BASEBALL

Travelers single-game tickets go on sale Monday

Single-game tickets for Arkansas Travelers games will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Monday. Tickets can be purchased online at Travs.com, over the phone at (501) 664-7559 or at the Travelers box office.

Ticket prices will be $12 for box seats, $8 for reserved seats, and $6 for the outfield grass berm, the "Hookslide corner" and bleachers for adults. Children's prices are $12 for box seats, $5 for reserved and $4 for the berm, bleachers and "Hookslide corner." Tickets will be an additional $1 when purchased on the day of the game.

The Travelers will open the season April 6 against the Corpus Christi Hooks, the Class AA affiliate of the Houston Astros.

SOCCER

ASU adds transfer

Arkansas State University's women's team announced the addition of Illinois State transfer Riley Ebenroth on Thursday.

Ebenroth, a 5-10 defender from O'Fallon, Mo., will be a junior this fall and eligible immediately. She appeared in 17 games for the Redbirds, including the Missouri Valley Conference championship match and an NCAAA Tournament victory over Michigan.

As a freshman in 2015, she was named to the MVC All-Freshman Team after appearing in 18 matches, including starts in the team's final 17 contests as a defensive back.

BASKETBALL

UCA's Howard earns academic honor

University of Central Arkansas guard Jordan Howard was named a CoSIDA Academic All-American on Thursday, the first men's basketball player to earn that distinction since the Bears moved to NCAA Division I in 2006-2007.

Howard, a junior guard from Chandler, Ariz., has a 3.80 grade-point average with a major in digital filmmaking and was named a third-team Academic All-American.

Howard leads the Southland Conference in three-pointers made (97) and three-point percentage (46.0 percent) and is the No. 3 overall scorer (19.6 points per game) and No. 2 in free-throw percentage (88.6 percent). He already owns the UCA career three-point mark with 269 with a full season remaining. Howard also has moved up to fifth in career scoring at 1,608 points, surpassing Scottie Pippen (1,600).

Sports on 03/03/2017