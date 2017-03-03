State tax receipts top estimate by $19.5M

State general-revenue collections largely rebounded in February, setting a record for the month and giving state officials a breather after January's figures fell way short of forecasts.

With tax collections improved, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he's not likely to order a cut in the state's $5.33 billion general-revenue budget for fiscal 2017. The fiscal year ends June 30.

February's total general-revenue collection increased by $12 million, or 2.9 percent, over year-ago figures to $432.4 million, the state Department of Finance and Administration said Thursday in its monthly revenue report. That total gross revenue figure set a record for February, exceeding the previous record of $427.3 million in February 2014, said Whitney McLaughlin, a tax analyst for the department.

Last month's collection exceeded the state's forecast by $19.5 million, or 4.7 percent, the department's report said. In January, total collections fell $55.6 million short of the state's forecast.

"We are in the income tax season, and March and April will be big months for us with revenue and refunds, so we are cautiously optimistic in regard to these two months," said Larry Walther, director of the finance department.

He said he doesn't see a need to reduce the forecast for fiscal 2017.

Asked if he's confident that collections will meet the forecast by the end of the fiscal year, Walther told reporters: "We are taking it a month at a time. This was a good month and it got us back closer to where we would like to be. The next two months will be pretty significant months."

"I was pleased with it," Hutchinson later told reporters about the revenue report. "It bounced back the way we had hoped. Director Walther indicated a month ago that he thought it would bounce back this month. So we're very pleased with that. That reduces significantly the concern about having to adjust the forecast. We'll still look at it month by month and evaluate it again next month, but hopefully that will mean we'll not have to adjust the forecast."

During the first eight months of fiscal 2017, total general revenue has increased by $29.3 million, or 0.7 percent, over the same period in the last fiscal year to $4.08 billion, but revenue to date lags the state's forecast by $50.8 million, or 1.2 percent.

Tax refunds and some special government expenses come off the top of total general revenue, leaving a net amount that state agencies are allowed to spend.

In February, the net decreased by $3.2 million, or 1.2 percent, from the same month a year ago to $276.7 million, but it exceeded the forecast by $40.9 million or 17.3 percent.

February's net revenue exceeded the forecast because individual income taxes collected were $23.7 million more than expected, and refunds in that category were $25 million below projections. Those refunds were lower than expected because of delays in the Internal Revenue Service's processing of returns, and the state's increased fraud checks of tax-refund requests have also slowed such processing, the finance department said.

In the first eight months of fiscal 2017, net general revenue available to state agencies is $19 million, or 0.6 percent, greater than the net revenue for the same period in fiscal 2016. The total net collection so far this fiscal year is $3.43 billion, but it's $15 million, or 0.4 percent, below the state's forecast.

In last spring's fiscal legislative session, the Legislature and Hutchinson enacted a Revenue Stabilization Act that distributes $5.33 billion in general revenue to state programs in the current fiscal year. That's a $142.7 million increase in the budget that largely is for the state Department of Human Services and public schools.

The 2015 Legislature enacted Hutchinson's proposed cuts in individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income between $21,000 and $75,000. State officials projected that these cuts would reduce revenue by about $100 million in the current fiscal year.

During this year's regular session, Hutchinson has proposed a $5.48 billion budget for fiscal 2018. That fiscal year starts July 1. The budget would be a $153 million increase over fiscal 2017, with most of the money for the Human Services Department.

Last month, Hutchinson signed into law a new tax cut for Arkansans with income below $21,000, effective in the 2019 tax year. That cut is projected to reduce general revenue by $25.25 million in fiscal 2019 and $50.5 million a year thereafter.

According to the finance department, February's general revenue included:

• A $9.1 million, or 4.4 percent, increase in individual income tax collections over the same month a year ago to $214.9 million. That exceeded the forecast by $23.7 million, or 12.4 percent.

In January, individual income tax collections fell $26.8 million short of forecast "because of a [payday] timing issue and we had expected it to be corrected this month and it was," Walther said.

Withholdings are the largest category of individual income tax collections. They increased by $13.6 million in February, compared with a year ago, to $200.9 million and exceeded the forecast by $28.5 million.

• A $4.4 million, or 2.5 percent, increase in sales and use tax collections over year-ago figures to $182.7 million. But that fell $3.6 million or 1.9 percent below forecast.

"The sales tax is doing better and better. [It's] very close to the forecast that we had for February," Walther said.

Last month, Seattle-based online retailer Amazon announced that it would begin collecting sales taxes on its sales to Arkansas residents, starting in March, and remit the collections to state government.

Walther said Amazon's sales tax payments will be in the April revenue report that's released during the first week of May.

"We are anxious to see what it will do," he said when asked how much state officials expect from Amazon.

Hutchinson said that he's "asked, and I've actually heard a number somewhere, but I'm not sure it has any validity. So I think it would be best just to wait and see."

• A $1.6 million, or 26.5 percent, decrease in corporate income tax collections from a year ago, to $4.4 million. The collections also are $1.6 million below forecast. Monthly corporate tax collections are often volatile, according to state officials.

Information for this article was contributed by Brian Fanney of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

