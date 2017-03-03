Tornado count rises to 7 after storms rip through Arkansas, weather service confirms

Seven tornadoes have now been confirmed as part of storms that moved through Arkansas earlier this week, the National Weather Service said.

Twisters were reported in White, Conway and Jackson counties between around 7 p.m. Tuesday and 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, meteorologists said in statements Friday morning.

As of Thursday, two tornadoes in White County and one in Conway County had been confirmed.

Four more tornadoes — another in Conway County and three in Jackson County — were reported Friday by survey crews that had evaluated damage in those areas.

An EF-1 tornado with estimated winds of 100 mph struck extreme northeast Conway County around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

A second Conway County twister, an EF-0 with winds reaching up to 85 mph, touched down minutes later at 2:18 a.m. about 3 miles southwest of Formosa.

That tornado traveled about 1 mile, leaving behind partial damage to a roof and “a few barns destroyed,” surveyors said.

In Jackson County, an EF-1 with winds up to 110 mph struck at 3:13 a.m. more than 3 miles southwest of Possum Grape. It was on the ground for a little moe than 4 miles.

Another EF-1 tornado with estimates winds of 110 mph hit near Diaz at 3:20 a.m. and traveled about a mile-and-a-half in the county, according to the weather service.

Damage reports in Jackson County included numerous downed trees and power poles, including a large tree crushing a tractor. Several homes also sustained roof damage.

A third EF-1 was also confirmed in southeast Jackson County on Friday morning. Details regarding that twister were not immediately available.

In White County on Tuesday evening, an EF-2 with estimated winds of about 115 mph touched down in Kensett while an EF-1 with peak winds of 110 mph ripped through Higginson.