Van Horn: Frisco will benefit team

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks don't open SEC play for two more weeks when they play Mississippi State at Baum Stadium, but they'll get

a taste of what to expect this weekend at the Frisco Classic.

The Razorbacks (7-1) play Arizona (8-0) at 4 p.m. today at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas, followed by games against Nebraska (2-4) at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Oklahoma State (4-4) at 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

All three of the Razorbacks' opponents played in NCAA regionals last season and Arizona and Oklahoma State advanced to the College World Series.

"This is better than a regional atmosphere right here," Razorbacks Coach Dave Van Horn said. "You may play in a regional and you won't get four teams as talented as this a lot of times.

"Even if you come out of here and have a losing record, it's still going to get you better."

The University of Arkansas at Fayetteville comes into the Frisco Classic after splitting a two-game series at Louisiana Tech (8-1). The Razorbacks rallied to beat the Bulldogs 13-10 Wednesday after trailing 10-1 through three innings.

Sophomore catcher Grant Koch hit one of the Razorbacks' five home runs Wednesday and was 3 for 5.

"It's a lot of good momentum," Koch said of the comeback victory. "I think we came together as a team a little bit."

Van Horn said getting ready for SEC play is a big reason Arkansas is playing in the Frisco Classic.

"I think what we're going to get out of this tournament is facing some outstanding pitching and a lot of good hitters," he said. "You've got four elite programs from all over the country coming to one place to play in the third weekend of the season.

"It probably doesn't get a whole lot better than this as far as competition. It gives you an opportunity to evaluate where you're at and what you really need to work on before you get into league play."

Sophomore right-hander Blaine Knight (1-0, 3.00 ERA) will start for the Razorbacks today against Arizona senior left-hander JC Cloney (2-0, 0.00 ERA).

Cloney, who has pitched 141/3 scoreless innings this season in his two starts, made the All-College World Series Team last season when the Wildcats finished runner-up to Coastal Carolina.

The Wildcats return five position starters and are led by third baseman Nick Quintana (.500 batting average) and outfielders Mitchell Morimoto (.469) and Jared Oliva (.457).

"I don't really see it as pressure," Knight said of facing Cloney and the Wildcats. "They're a good ballclub, but so are we.

"They swing it, they're a veteran team and you saw what they did last year. But I feel like if we come out and do what we're supposed to and I take care of business on the mound that it'll be a good game."

Koch, batting .389 with 3 home runs and 12 RBI, said he's excited to play three consecutive games against 2016 NCAA Regional teams.

"I love it," Koch "I wouldn't have it any other way. That's why I came here, to play the best. Not just in the SEC, but to play in tournaments like this in a facility like this. I couldn't ask for any more as a player."

Saturday's game will be the ninth time Van Horn has faced Nebraska, where he coached for five seasons before coming to Arkansas after the 2002 season.

Van Horn, an Arkansas player and assistant coach for Norm DeBriyn -- led Nebraska to four NCAA Regional appearances and to the College World Series his last two seasons.

"That's my second favorite college in the country," said Van Horn, who is 3-5 against Nebraska with the Razorbacks. "What a great experience for me and my family there those five years."

Van Horn said playing in Frisco in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex is a boost for recruiting and that he expects Arkansas fans to show up in big numbers this weekend.

"I think we'll have a lot of fans here," Van Horn said. "If we give them something to cheer about, they'll get loud."

