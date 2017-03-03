Subscribe Register Login

Friday, March 03, 2017, 2:22 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Woman hopes to marry in dress made of Taco Bell wrappers

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:04 p.m.

IRVINE, Calif. — The wedding of one woman's dreams will take place in a Taco Bell while she's wearing a dress made of burrito wrappers.

The winner of Taco Bell's "Love and Tacos" contest gets an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to get married in a chapel at the chain's flagship restaurant. The wedding venue opens to the public later this year.

Diane Nguyen entered the contest with an Instagram picture of herself wearing a burrito-wrapper dress while holding a tray with her fiancee in front of a Taco Bell counter. She writes that Taco Bell has been there for the couple throughout the years and the couple's love "is as cheesy as a quesadilla."

The winning couple will be announced later this month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Woman hopes to marry in dress made of Taco Bell wrappers

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

TimberTopper says... March 3, 2017 at 1:37 p.m.

Now this is News!

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online