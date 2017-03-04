At Cantrell and I-430, redo nears

Seer of All Things Traffic: As we near the finishing touches on the Broadway Bridge and await the 30 Crossing, there are two projects along Interstate 430 that seem to be lost. At Cantrell Road and I-430 there is supposed to be a new northbound on-ramp from westbound Cantrell. And what about that major rework of that whole interchange from Pleasant Valley Drive to Rodney Parham Road? Will those of us in the baby-boomer generation ever see these projects completed? -- Waiting in Traffic

Dear Waiting: Last things first. Will baby boomers live long enough? There is no guarantee that any of us will live past today. That's why it's advisable to eat dessert first, as do all public health statisticians and epidemiologists.

Current life expectancy for Americans is roughly 79 years. Please act accordingly.

Generally speaking, many of the newspaper's readers are likely to live long enough to see these projects come to fruition, on the basis of information from the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department.

A contract for the new northbound on-ramp from Arkansas 10 (Cantrell Road) to Interstate 430 was recently awarded to Kiewit Infrastructure South. The deal is in the neighborhood of $22.9 million. Expect to see crews on location soon, if not already. The new on-ramp should be finished by October.

We are told that work is underway for a widening and redesign of Arkansas 10 from Pleasant Valley Drive west to Rodney Parham Road. Environmental work, survey work and design is ongoing. The projected bid letting date is 2019. Between now and then, the Highway Department will hold public meetings to show off plans and to get comments from the public.

Dear Mahatma: So when are we allowed to use our horn? -- Claire

Dear Claire: You write in response to a column in which we outlined the times when a driver should not use his horn. The information came from the Arkansas Driver License Study Guide.

Sound your horn when:

• Someone on foot or a bike appears to move into your lane of travel.

• You're passing a driver who starts to turn into your lane.

• There is a driver who isn't paying attention or who may have trouble seeing you.

• Approaching a location where you can't see what's ahead, such as a steep hill or a sharp curve, or exiting a narrow alley.

Sound a sharp blast when:

• A child or older person is about to walk, run or ride into the street.

• Another car is in danger of hitting yours.

• You have lost control of your vehicle and are moving toward someone.

At least half a dozen emails have poured into The Mahatma's new email box to express joy at the continued publication of this column, even though the writer's circumstances have changed here at the salt mine. All comments greatly appreciated.

New email address below. The old email address has gone dark.

Vanity plate seen around town: RUFRUFF.

Fjfellone@gmail.com

Metro on 03/04/2017