2 dogs die in Arkansas house fire

Two dogs died in a north Arkansas house fire Thursday night that destroyed the residence, a Cave City Fire Department official said.

The home in the 700 block of School Road in Cave City was empty when firefighters arrived about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Fire Inspector Justin Wilson said.

Wilson said the family that lived at the residence was out of town during the fire.

Firefighters let the house burn down after they arrived because it was too late to save the building from the blaze, Wilson said.

"When we were notified, it was already gone," he said.

Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading, leaving about midnight, according to the fire inspector.

Although no one was injured in the blaze, two of the family's four dogs died in the fire, authorities said. Firefighters saved one dog from under the front porch, and another ran away.

The cause of the fire had not been determined as of Friday afternoon.

State Desk on 03/04/2017

Print Headline: Cave City home burns; 2 dogs die