Child found in Judsonia after search; parents held

Police have arrested the parents of a 10-month-old child whose disappearance prompted an Amber Alert before he was found unhurt in a vehicle in Arkansas on Thursday night, authorities said.

Jeremy Dean Laymance, 27, and Morgan Lynn Mosley, 24, were arrested about noon by the White County sheriff's office, both on a felony charge of interference with child custody, officials said.

Laymance and Mosley were visiting their 10-month-old son about 4 p.m. Thursday at a house in Anderson County, Texas, Chief Deputy Troy Black said in a news release. Neither Mosley nor Laymance are the legal guardian of the child, the release said.

At some point during the visit, Mosley grabbed her son, ran out of the home, got in a car with Laymance and they drove away, Black said in the release. Authorities issued an Amber Alert and tracked the pair to a home in Judsonia where they were apprehended.

The child was found safe in a car seat in the back of the vehicle at the home, officials said.

Mosley and Laymance were both being held Friday in lieu of $50,000 bond, records show. Laymance is on parole in Arkansas for weapons charges and assault charges, according to the news release.

The case is still under investigation, and additional charges are pending, the release said.

Metro on 03/04/2017