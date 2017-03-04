Deputies say autos stolen; man jailed

The Pulaski County sheriff's office arrested a man early Friday after finding multiple stolen vehicles at his auto shop, according to an arrest report.

Deputies were called to the shop at 4924 Geyer Springs Cutoff about 6 p.m. Thursday after a dog was seen hanging by its neck from a fence on the property, the report states. Deputies unchained the dog and spoke to residents who said they'd seen suspicious activity late at night.

The shop's owner, Arlo Deshun Rice, pulled up after midnight in a GMC Sierra Z71 that had been reported stolen in Mayflower, the report states.

Deputies arrested Rice and found four other vehicles on the property that had been reported stolen in central Arkansas, according to the sheriff's office, which said it also found stolen vehicle parts.

Rice, 31, was charged with seven counts of theft by receiving, seven counts of altering or changing engine or other numbers, and two counts of mutilation of a serial number.

Rice of Little Rock was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Friday.

Robbed by guest, LR woman reports

A 49-year-old Little Rock woman told authorities that a man she knew robbed her after she invited him to her house Wednesday night, according to a police report.

The woman told investigators she had invited a man she had known for about six months to her home in the 5700 block of Trenton Lane, a Little Rock Police Department report said.

While the two were talking in her living room around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, he pulled out a pocketknife and said "give me your money," according to the report.

The man left after the woman gave him about $100 police said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.

Metro on 03/04/2017