Greenland thwarts Osceola's attempt at another upset

Greenland made certain the Osceola Lady Seminoles would not record a second consecutive upset during the Class 3A state tournament at Bald Knob.

On Tuesday, the No. 4 seed Lady Seminoles beat No. 1 seed Rose Bud to advance to the quarterfinals and a date with Greenland.

For three quarters, Osceola looked as if it was going to turn in a second upset, but Greenland tied the game at 37-37 to start the fourth quarter and put together an 18-12 fourth-quarter for a 55-49 victory.

Greenland advances to play No. 1 seed Hoxie today in a 1 p.m. semifinals game.

First-year Osceola Coach Nakeia Guiden knew she would have to have another big effort from seniors Krystan Vornes and Akeyla Barksdale, and sophomore Rondaishia McNeal. The three scored all but seven of Osceola's 61 points in Tuesday's victory over Rose Bud.

"They have been our go-to players all season," Guiden said.

Greenland held the trio to 30 points Friday.

Vornes led the way with 19, while Barksdale and McNeal were held to six and five points, respectively.

Osceola led 13-8 after one quarter and 28-21 at the half. The Lady Seminoles took their biggest lead 30-21 on two free throws by Vornes early in the third quarter.

Greenland got within three points at 33-30 before Osceola pushed the cushion to seven with 1:30 to play.

Greenland's Lizzie Boone worked the baseline to score for the 37-37 tie.

Greenland took the lead on a three-pointer by Hayleigh Pickett on the Lady Pirates' first possession of the fourth quarter -- their first lead since 2-0.

Osceola forced two ties in the fourth, the last at 43-43, before Greenland pulled away over the final 3½ minutes.

Sophomore guard Fiona Wilson led the Lady Pirates with 20 points, while Pickett and Sapphire Osburn added 10 points each.

VALLEY SPRINGS 44, LAMAR 38

Lamar became the latest top-seeded team to fall from the ranks of the Class 3A state tournament.

No. 2 seed Valley Springs broke a 24-24 tie at the end of the third quarter to send the Lady Warriors home.

Valley Springs plays either Charleston or Mountain View today in the 6 p.m. girls semifinal game.

Lamar led 13-8 after one quarter and 19-14 at the half. Valley Springs outscored Lamar 20-14 in the fourth quarter.

Ashlynn Taylor led Valley Springs with 19 points, while Brylee Graddy added nine.

Lakyn Sanders led Lamar with 21 points. Brooke Wise added 11.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 44, CHARLESTON 40

Playing for a berth in today's semifinal round, Mountain View eliminated Charleston for the right to advance.

Mountain View led 17-12 at the half and built the lead to 28-18 after three quarters before holding on for the victory.

The Yellowjackets will face Valley Springs, the defending Class 3A state champion, in a 6 p.m. semifinal today.

Mountain View junior Cheyenne Shelton led all scorers with 16 points, while Kaley Shipman added 13 points, seven coming on free throws in the fourth quarter.

Hattie Newhart, Allie Green and Jada McDowell each scored eight points for Charleston.

CLASS 1A

WONDERVIEW 53, KIRBY 36

MOUNT IDA -- A 10-0 run that covered the end of the first and into the second quarter gave Wonderview a lead it would not relinquish in a victory over Kirby in the quarterfinals of the Class 1A state tournament at Jeanne Smith Arena.

Wonderview (37-4) scored the first six points and never trailed. The Lady Daredevils were up 10-7 when Bailey Wright hit her second three-pointer of the opening quarter to start the 10-0 run.

Brooke Zimmerman, who led Wonderview with 21 points, did not score in the second quarter but had the first six points of the second half as Wonderview took a 36-22 lead. The Lady Trojans (28-7) cut the gap to nine points but trailed 39-27 after three quarters. Kirby couldn't get any closer than 11 in the final quarter.

Faith Byers finished with 11 points and Wright added 10 for Wonderview.

Gracen Smith led Kirby with 14 points, and Allison Price added nine.

Bay 57, Acorn 47

The Lady Yellowjackets (31-9) used a 20-11 run in the second quarter to distance themselves from the Lady Tigers (29-9).

Whitlee Layne led Bay with 19 points while Abby Frisby, who hit 3 three-pointers during that second-quarter run, netted 15 and Mallory Hartley added 10.

Tori Barrett led Acorn with 11 points while Sophie Jackson added eight.

NORFORK 67, KINGSTON 39

The Lady Panthers (41-1) won for the 35th consecutive time with the mercy-rule victory.

Ten Norfork players scored led by senior guard Kelcey Acklin's 18 points. Junior post Marleigh Dodson netted 12.

Hattie Selsor led Kingston (23-18) with 14 points.

