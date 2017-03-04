Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 04, 2017, 10:45 p.m.

Hogs earn 3 seed in SEC Tournament

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 10:05 p.m.

arkansas-coach-mike-anderson-yells-instructions-to-his-team-during-the-first-half-of-an-ncaa-college-basketball-game-against-florida-in-gainesville-fla-wednesday-march-1-2017-ap-photoron-irby

PHOTO BY ASSOCIATED PRESS

Arkansas coach Mike Anderson yells instructions to his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida in Gainesville, Fla., Wednesday, March 1, 2017. (AP Photo/Ron Irby)

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be the No. 3 seed in next week's SEC Tournament and will play its first game in the quarterfinals, Friday at 8 p.m.

The Razorbacks (23-8, 12-6) will face Ole Miss, Auburn or Missouri. Auburn and Missouri play in the first round, with the winner advancing to meet Ole Miss. Arkansas has a double bye by virtue of finishing as a top-4 seed.

Arkansas wound up the No. 3 seed thanks to South Carolina's 75-70 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday night. The defeat dropped the Gamecocks (22-9, 12-6) into a tie for third with Arkansas. The Hogs own the tiebreaker thanks to their 83-76 win in Columbia, S.C., last month.

