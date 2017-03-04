Home /
Hogs earn 3 seed in SEC Tournament
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 10:05 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will be the No. 3 seed in next week's SEC Tournament and will play its first game in the quarterfinals, Friday at 8 p.m.
The Razorbacks (23-8, 12-6) will face Ole Miss, Auburn or Missouri. Auburn and Missouri play in the first round, with the winner advancing to meet Ole Miss. Arkansas has a double bye by virtue of finishing as a top-4 seed.
Arkansas wound up the No. 3 seed thanks to South Carolina's 75-70 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday night. The defeat dropped the Gamecocks (22-9, 12-6) into a tie for third with Arkansas. The Hogs own the tiebreaker thanks to their 83-76 win in Columbia, S.C., last month.
