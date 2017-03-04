Hogs feel like dancin' after big win in finale

— Arkansas added a final data point to its regular season résumé Saturday.

The Razorbacks overcame a sluggish start to easily beat Georgia 85-67 in front of 16,055 at Bud Walton Arena. It was a victory thorough enough for Arkansas senior guard Dusty Hannahs to grab the arena microphone and make proclamation afterward.

"We haven't talked about the postseason and all that, but we want to let you all know we're going dancing!" Hannahs said.

They haven't clinched their postseason ticket yet, but it would be hard to keep the Razorbacks (23-8, 12-6 SEC) out of the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas finished the regular season with six wins in its final seven games, with the loss coming at No. 12 Florida.

Playing their final home game, all three Arkansas seniors scored in double figures against Georgia. Hannahs and Moses Kingsley each scored 15 points, while Manny Watkins added 12. Kingsley also had 9 rebounds.

Junior Jaylen Barford added 15 points for the Razorbacks, 12 of which came after halftime.

Arkansas led Georgia 38-37 at halftime but pulled away with a hot-shooting performance the final 20 minutes. The Razorbacks made 60.6 percent (20 of 33) of their field goal attempts in the second half.

Senior guard J.J. Frazier scored 24 points to lead the Bulldogs (18-13, 9-9). Frazier played most of the second half with four fouls.

Georgia, needing a win to enhance its NCAA Tournament chances, played well early. The Bulldogs used a 7-0 run to take a 21-14 lead with 8:53 remaining in the first half.

But Arkansas outscored Georgia by 25 points the rest of the way. The Bulldogs made only 31.1 percent (19 of 61) of their shot attempts, including 25 percent after halftime.

The Razorbacks outscored Georgia 48-22 in paint points, thanks in large part Kingsley and several drives to the rim by Arkansas guards Barford and Anton Beard. The Razorbacks also blocked seven shots.

Arkansas will either be the No. 3 or No. 4 seed at the SEC Tournament next week in Nashville, Tenn. The Razorbacks won't play at the tournament until Friday.