Indians continue title trek

PANGBURN -- After knocking off a No. 2 seed in the Class AA state-tournament opener, Marked Tree (24-12) ran away from Bearden, a No. 1 seed, 82-64, in the quarterfinals Friday night to put the Indians in a place where they have been before -- one step away from the championship game.

"This is where we were a year ago when Earle got us,'' said Marked Tree Coach Barbara Wilburn said. "We've been here before."

The Indians meet Clarendon in today's semifinals.

Marked Tree broke from a 3-3 tie and led 17-8 after one quarter.

A 16-7 Bearden run tied it at 24-24 with 1:38 left in the second quarter, but Marked Tree closed the first half with a 29-26 lead.

Bearden closed to within 31-30 in the third quarter, but the Indians went on a 12-1 run to take control of the game. During that time, Bearden Coach Anthony Hammonds drew two technical fouls within 25 seconds late in the quarter and was ejected.

Marked Tree led 45-34 after three quarters.

Sophomore Tra Brown led the Indians with 24 points, including 3 three-pointers in the first quarter. Colby Malone had 17, Markel Perry-Washington 12 and Paul Coleman 10.

Junior Tyler Berry led Bearden with 18 points.

CUTTER MORNING STAR 74, CLARENDON 62

The Eagles (31-1) broke open a close game late in the third quarter and held on for a victory in a meeting of No. 2 seeds.

Eagles guard Chris Babb led the way with 31 points. Hayden Gray added 13 points and Jacob Slayten chipped in 11.

Clarendon was led by sophomore Malik Cartwright's 25 points. Tedryn Nunn chipped in 13 for the Lions and Kalil Johnson scored 12.

Cutter Morning Star led 19-15 after one quarter and was up 30-29 at halftime. It remained a one-point game until 51-50 when the Eagles went on a 10-2 run in the final quarter to put the game away.

Sports on 03/04/2017