Indictment: 3 state grants key in scheme

SPRINGDALE -- Three grants of hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money that led to kickbacks for former state lawmakers are the focus of federal charges unsealed this week and were the start of plans to obtain more, according to court documents.

Former state Rep. Micah Neal and former state Sen. Jon Woods, both R-Springdale, received kickbacks on two grants to one business that were later returned, according to the federal grand jury indictment. The two then redirected the returned grant money to a college from which more kickbacks were paid, it said.

The indictment also shed more light on Neal's Jan. 4 guilty plea to public-corruption charges. Neal is awaiting sentencing.

The grand jury indicted Woods, 39, on 11 counts of honest-services wire fraud, one count of honest-services mail fraud and one count of money laundering.

[DOCUMENT: Read the indictment]

Each count of fraud carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, according to federal guidelines. The money-laundering charge has a maximum sentence of 10 years and a fine of $100,000.

The indictment also named Oren Paris III, 49, of Springdale and Randell Shelton Jr., 37, of Alma in the kickback scheme. Each was indicted on nine counts of honest-services wire fraud and one count of honest-services mail fraud.

The indictment involves distribution of state General Improvement Fund grants. The fund consists of unallocated state tax money left at the end of each fiscal year and interest earned on state deposits. Each legislator is given a share and can direct it where he wants, as long as it goes to a nonprofit group or government entity.

The money is distributed through the state's eight economic development districts, nonprofit corporations that encourage regional economic development.

The college that benefited from the grants involved in the kickback scheme is never directly named in the indictment, but Paris is identified as the unnamed institution's president. The indictment also identifies the college involved as a work-study college in Springdale.

Paris is president of Ecclesia College, a work-study college in Springdale. Work-study colleges allow students to work off part of their tuition.

The scheme outlined in the indictment also involved others.

A man identified only as "Businessman A" in the indictment paid an undetermined amount of cash in bribes to Woods to obtain $400,000 in improvement fund grants for a workforce training project, federal court documents say. Woods paid $20,000 to Neal on the businessman's behalf for his part in securing the grants, according to Neal's guilty plea.

Businessman A returned the $400,000 in August 2014 after federal investigators questioned him, the indictment says.

The Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District in Harrison paid the grants involved. Records from the district and records from an August 2015 audit by the state's Legislative Audit division show the only entity to receive grants totaling $400,000 for workforce training was a Bentonville company called AmeriWorks.

AmeriWorks was incorporated by Milton R. "Rusty" Cranford of Rogers on Sept. 27, 2013, according to secretary of state records. Woods and Neal directed the grants to AmeriWorks, district records show. Woods was responsible for $275,000 of the grant and Neal for $125,000.

Cranford returned $400,000 on Aug. 13, 2014, district records show. The letter accompanying the refund check, signed by Cranford, said the project fell through.

After the grant money was returned, Neal and Woods directed $200,000 of it to the college, receiving more kickbacks, the indictment says. Neal received $18,000 in cash, according to his guilty plea. Woods received at least several thousand dollars, the indictment says.

Woods' attorney, Patrick Benca of Little Rock, released a statement Friday afternoon proclaiming Woods' innocence.

"I had faith that the investigating agencies would draw the correct conclusion that Senator Woods has committed no crime," the statement said. "Unfortunately, the indictment combines and selects unrelated events and conversations in an attempt to connect dots that are not linked and portrays standard grant request procedures, followed by all legislators, as somehow unique and illicit."

Attempts to reach Paris, Shelton and Cranford were unsuccessful.

Two home phone numbers listed for Paris have been disconnected, and a cellphone message also wasn't returned. His office referred a reporter to a Thursday statement on Facebook attributed to the president of Ecclesia College's board. The statement said the board believes Paris has acted with integrity and in the school's best interest.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson released a statement Friday in response to the indictment, calling the allegations "very troubling."

"Charges of corruption and bribery undermine the rule of law that is the underpinning of our system of government. The charges are unproven at this point, but the indictment is a reminder to all in office of the public trust we hold," he said. "The charges also reaffirm my concern about legislative GIF money and why we need to end it. I will work with the Legislature on better ways to handle any surplus, including the idea of directing surplus to a reserve fund."

'pass-through' alleged

According to the indictment, Ecclesia College would write checks, approved by Paris, to a consulting firm owned by Shelton "as a pass-through." Shelton, a mutual friend of Paris and Woods, would deposit the checks and make payments to Woods, it says.

Paris did not tell his college's board he paid $267,000 to a consulting business owned by his friend until October 2015, after federal investigators questioned him about it, his indictment says.

In one transaction, Paris authorized $50,000 to Shelton's firm on Sept. 27, 2013 -- the same day Paris signed an agreement for the college to accept a $200,000 state General Improvement Fund grant, the indictment says. Shelton used the $50,000 that day to open an account for his business, which had been incorporated the day before, the document reads.

Less than a week later, on or about Oct. 1, 2013, Shelton transferred by wire $40,000 from that business account directly into the personal bank account of Woods, who had directed the grant to the college.

The college's board of governance awarded Paris a $25,000 bonus Oct. 3, 2013 -- the day the college deposited the check, the indictment says.

Secretary of state records dated Sept. 26, 2013 show Shelton as the incorporator of Paradigm Strategic Consulting. The incorporation has since been revoked, according to the office.

Paris' report to his board in October 2015 "informed the board generally" about the payments to the consulting business over the previous two years, the indictment says, and said the business's activities "resulted in strategic positioning with new large donors, which was anticipated to result in multiple millions of dollars over the next few years."

Shelton kept a portion of the bribe money paid to Woods and Neal through the consulting company, according to the indictment.

The indictment says another benefit to Woods was that Paris agreed to hire a friend of Woods as an administrative assistant. That person is not named in the indictment. The woman received a $7,000 hiring bonus and a $43,000 annual salary.

Attempts to reach seven members of Ecclesia's governance board Friday were not successful.

Ecclesia College grants

Woods, Paris and Shelton had planned to obtain more state money, the indictment says, by lobbying other lawmakers, including Neal, to steer General Improvement Fund grants to the college. Woods told Neal he would receive a kickback for directing money to the college, the indictment says.

Granting General Improvement Fund money to the college or other private entities is not unusual, state and development district records show. Eight legislators directed state grants to Ecclesia College from 2013 through March 2015, totaling $217,500 in addition to the $400,000 from Woods and Neal.

Legislators who directed grants to Ecclesia in the past four years include Sens. Bart Hester of Cave Springs and Cecile Bledsoe of Rogers, both Republicans. The two each directed $60,000 grants to Ecclesia; only Woods and Neal directed more.

Hester and Bledsoe said Friday that they supported Ecclesia's mission as a work-learning, Christian-based institution and were disappointed in the news of the indictments.

"Ecclesia is the only work-learn college in Arkansas, and so the word was kind of around that that was a good thing," Bledsoe said, pointing to the growing problem of student debt that the work-learn model helps prevent. "Anything that is good can be perverted, so I'm sorry that that happened."

The college also received $100,000 from the West Central Economic Development District, with Woods supporting that request.

All but one of the grants to Ecclesia came at the request of lawmakers within the eight counties covered by the Northwest district. The exception was a $25,000 grant directed by Rep. Stephen Meeks, R-Greenbrier, for matching money for a federal student-aid grant.

Meeks previously has said he supported the grant because he supported the school's mission.

Woods also sponsored Act 417 of 2015, the Work College Act, which authorized grants to work colleges that allow students to pay part of their tuition through labor.

"At the time of the filing of this bill and the passage of this act, Entity A was the only college in the state of Arkansas that would have been eligible to receive grants under the Work College Act," the indictment says.

Metro on 03/04/2017