Jonesboro shakes off scare, advances

PEARCY -- Top-ranked Jonesboro shook off an early Jacksonville surge Friday night to advance to tonight's Class 6A state tournament semifinals at Lake Hamilton High School's Wolf Arena.

Junior guard Desi Sills scored 14 points, grabbed 7 rebounds and made 3 assists as the unbeaten Hurricane rolled to a 71-45 victory over the Titans.

Jacksonville put a scare into the Hurricane early, taking a 19-12 lead on Tyree Appleby's layup with 6:38 left in the second quarter, but the Titans went more than eight minutes before hitting another field goal.

"We weren't rebounding the ball," Jonesboro Coach Wes Swift said. "For three minutes there [in the first half] we let them get into transition and into the paint. Jacksonville is the most relentless rebounding team I've seen on film all year. That was worrying me sick coming into the game. After we cleared that up and started clearing the boards, we thought we could hurt them in transition."

Jonesboro scored the next 16 points and eventually went into the locker room with a 35-21 halftime advantage.

Jonesboro finished with four players scoring 10 or more points. Besides the 14 points from Sills, the Hurricane picked up 13 points from senior Jonathan Adams, 12 from senior Marquis Eaton and 10 from junior Tony Hutson.

Jacksonville Coach Victor Joyner was highly complementary of the nationally ranked Hurricane, but not so much regarding how the game was officiated.

"Jonesboro is a great team. They just beat us," Joyner said. "I've been doing this for 26 years and I've taken some butt whoopings. Please don't [write] I'm crying about a loss. I'll take a loss, they beat us, but what those [officials] we're doing to me was personal on their part. And what grounds do I have to do anything to them? Nothing. I had to sit there and watch my kids get humiliated because of no calls and stuff that they did. My hat's off to Jonesboro. Great team. They deserve everything they get, but we didn't deserve what just happened on that bench."

Jacksonville was whistled for 26 fouls and both Appleby and junior Antoine Davis fouled out. Jonesboro was called for 20 fouls.

Appleby led Jacksonville with eight points. Dajuan Ridgeway, Chris Williams and Joseph Phillips each added seven for Jacksonville.

Jonesboro expanded its lead to 56-32 at the start of the fourth quarter.

LITTLE ROCK HALL 75, TEXARKANA 67

Trailing most of the way, the Warriors (19-11) outscored the Razorbacks 17-2 in the game's final 2:50 to earn a shot against Jonesboro in tonight's semifinals.

Texarkana (21-8) led 65-58 after Hall Coach Jon Coleman picked up a technical foul with 2:50 left in the game. The Razorbacks were still leading 67-60 with 2:08 left when senior guard Maurio Goggins, who had a game-high 34 points, collected his fifth foul.

Senior guard Grant Jackson, however, picked up the slack, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

"The one thing that this group has done all year is play hard," Coleman said. "We are a senior-laden basketball team and they have been through so much. ... I knew they were not going to quit. Whether or not we were going to get the right bounces, I couldn't determine that, but I knew we'd play hard."

Tied at 67-67 with 1:30 left, Texarkana senior guard Kyndal Martin missed a point-blank shot that set the stage for Hall's final push. Martin finished with 30 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, but his shot went hard off the backboard allowing Jackson to get a layup on the other end.

Hall capped the scoring with six more points.

Michael Caldwell added 17 points and seven rebounds for Texarkana, which led 18-8 after one quarter and 37-34 at the half. The game was tied 46-46 after three quarters. Texarkana led by as many as 64-55 with 4:00 remaining.

