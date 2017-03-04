Judicial panel says file closed on Naramore

All discipline-related allegations against Garland County Circuit Judge Wade Naramore have been dismissed, according to the Arkansas Judicial Discipline & Disability Commission.

Naramore was acquitted at trial in the hot-car death of his 17-month-old son, and the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled Feb. 23 that Naramore could return to the bench despite an ongoing investigation by the commission.

On Friday, the commission sent a letter to Naramore saying: "The investigation initiated by these complaints did not reveal sufficient evidence of judicial misconduct, wrongdoing or incapacity within the commission's jurisdiction. As a result of this finding, there is insufficient cause to proceed and these complaints are dismissed."

Erin Cassinelli, one of Naramore's attorneys, said it was good news.

"We're pleased with the Supreme Court's decision, the [commission's] decision and that Judge Naramore has returned to serve the citizens of Garland County," Cassinelli said.

The letter was signed by David Sachar, executive director of the commission.

Sachar said it was an unusual case.

"Best we can tell, in the history of the United States, this issue in particular has never occurred with a judge," Sachar said Friday. "The whole thing is horrifically tragic."

The commission also considered Naramore's psychological state and whether he was competent to perform the obligations and responsibilities of a judge.

Naramore had testified in the August trial that his son's death and the subsequent legal issues were "extremely traumatic" for him and he required medication as well as mental-health therapy several days a week.

The state's examining psychologist, Kim Dielmann, decided Naramore was mentally fit to return to the bench, according to the commission's letter.

"Your problem-solving skills appear to be intact and you have taken the appropriate steps to address the trauma suffered by you as a result of the incident on July 24, 2015," the letter read. "There is no apparent reason to believe, at this time, that you are unable to perform the obligations of circuit court judge."

The Supreme Court ruled that Naramore could no longer hear dependency-neglect cases, and his caseload has been adjusted to reflect that ruling, according to a Supreme Court filing Monday.

Naramore's attorneys and the commission filed a joint petition for a bench suspension to the state Supreme Court in February 2016. Days later, state prosecutors charged Naramore with misdemeanor negligent homicide in the death of his son Thomas, who died after being left in a hot car for more than five hours.

In August a jury acquitted Naramore, who testified that he "lost awareness" that his son was in the vehicle and forgot to drop him off at day care.

