Malaysia deports detained N. Korean

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia -- A North Korean chemist deported from Malaysia accused police of threatening to kill his family unless he confessed to the assassination of the half brother of North Korea's leader, calling it a plot to tarnish his country's honor.

Ri Jong Chol spoke to reporters in Beijing early this morning while on his way to Pyongyang. Malaysian authorities have said there's insufficient evidence to charge Ri in Kim Jong Nam's killing at Kuala Lumpur's airport on Feb. 13.

Ri was detained four days after the attack, but police never said what they believed his role was. Two women -- one Indonesian, one Vietnamese -- have been charged with murder after police said they smeared Kim's face with VX, a banned nerve agent considered a weapon of mass destruction.

Ri said he wasn't at the airport the day Kim was killed but that police accused him of being a mastermind and presented him with "fake evidence." He said they showed him a picture of his wife and two children, who were staying with him in Kuala Lumpur, and threatened to kill them.

"These men kept telling me to admit to the crime, and if not, my whole family would be killed, and you, too, won't be safe. If you accept everything, you can live a good life in Malaysia," Ri said. "This is when I realized that it was a trap. ... They were plotting to tarnish my country's reputation."

Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Immigration Director-General Mustafar Ali said Friday that Ri has been blacklisted from re-entering Malaysia.

Malaysia is looking for seven other North Korean suspects, four of whom are believed to have left the country on the day of the killing. Three others, including an official at the North Korean Embassy and an employee of Air Koryo, North Korea's national carrier, are believed to still be in Malaysia.

Police on Friday issued an arrest warrant for the Air Koryo employee, Kim Uk Il, but didn't say why he is a suspect. Police say he arrived in Malaysia on Jan. 29, about two weeks before Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was killed.

Kim Jong Nam's death has unleashed a diplomatic battle between Malaysia and North Korea. On Thursday, Malaysia announced it is scrapping visa-free entry for North Koreans.

Malaysia's Foreign Ministry ramped up the pressure on Friday, saying it was "greatly concerned" about the use of the nerve agent.

"Its use at a public place could have endangered the general public," the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia has not directly accused North Korea of being behind the killing, but the statement came hours after a North Korean envoy rejected a Malaysian autopsy finding that VX killed Kim, saying the man probably died of a heart attack because he suffered from heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

Ri Tong Il, a former North Korean deputy ambassador to the United Nations, said that the man probably died of a heart attack because he suffered from heart disease, diabetes and high blood pressure.

He said that if VX had been used, others besides Kim would have been killed or sickened. Malaysian police have brushed off Ri's claim of a heart attack and insisted he was murdered.

The women charged with murdering Kim at an airport terminal were caught on grainy surveillance video smearing what Malaysian authorities say was VX on his face and eyes, though both reportedly say they were duped into thinking they were playing a harmless prank.

Kim died within 20 minutes, authorities say. No bystanders reported falling ill.

Malaysia's finding that VX killed Kim boosted speculation that North Korea orchestrated the attack. Experts say the oily poison was almost certainly produced in a sophisticated state weapons laboratory, and North Korea is widely believed to possess large quantities of chemical weapons including VX.

North Korea is trying to retrieve Kim's body but has not acknowledged that the victim is Kim Jong Un's half brother, as Malaysian government officials have confirmed.

North Korea refers to the victim as Kim Chol, the name on the diplomatic passport he was carrying when he died. Malaysian police are doing the same; they are seeking next of kin who could provide a DNA sample and make a positive identification.

Khalid, the national police chief, brushed off the North Korean envoy's claim of a heart attack.

"We have our experts who are qualified to determine the cause of death of Kim Chol. Our investigations, supported by expert reports, confirmed that Kim Chol was murdered. North Korea can say what they like but the facts remain," Khalid said.

Malaysian police said the female suspects had been trained to go immediately to the bathroom and wash their hands after attacking Kim. The police said the four North Korean suspects who left the country the day of the killing put the VX liquid on the women's hands.

Police can't confirm whether the two women were given an antidote before the attack. An antidote, atropine, can be injected after exposure and is carried by medics in war zones where weapons of mass destruction are suspected.

A Section on 03/04/2017