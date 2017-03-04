Marion ekes out close one to advance

PEARCY -- Marion received a gift by giving up a layup.

Senior forward Jakyya Clay scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds in leading the Lady Patriots to a 51-50 victory over Russellville on Friday afternoon in the Class 6A state tournament quarterfinals at Lake Hamilton High School's Wolf Arena.

Marion (23-8) advanced to tonight's semifinals against Lake Hamilton.

After Marion junior forward Morgan Christian hit 1 of 2 free-throw attempts with 7.7 seconds remaining, Russellville needed a three-pointer to send the game into overtime. The Lady Cyclones, however, settled for two when Emily Posey drove the lane for an uncontested layup with 1.6 seconds to play. The Lady Cyclones (16-15) had no timeouts remaining.

"I've lost plenty of games like that," said Russellville Coach Sherry White, who is in her 35th year of coaching. "During timeouts, we try to make the kids aware of every situation. We didn't have a timeout left. She just didn't realize what we needed.

"And she's capable of making that shot. I wouldn't have been surprised if she would have hit it."

Marion guard Tyquesha Selvy scored four of her eight points in the final three minutes to help the Lady Patriots build a 50-46 lead.

Posey, who finished with a game-high 20 points, hit a shot with 14.8 seconds left to pull the Lady Cyclones to within 50-48.

Christian was fouled in the backcourt and went to the free-throw line for a 1-and-1 attempt. She made the first free throw but missed her second. Russellville sophomore Anna Myers collected the rebound and threw an outlet pass to Posey, who had a clear path to the basket.

Marion won despite missing its first nine field-goal attempts of the third quarter and committing nine second-half turnovers. The Lady Patriots overcame a 37-34 halftime deficit despite those factors to tie the game 42-42 entering the final quarter.

Russellville committed 20 turnovers, 11 in the second half. Marion Coach Shunda Johnson credited her guards with keeping the Lady Patriots close.

"Our guards really took it upon themselves to execute better," Johnson said. "They kept talking to each other. There wasn't anything specific that we changed. We just did a better job all around."

After hitting 15 of its 21 first half field-goal attempts, Marion finished 20-of-41 shooting. Russellville was 12-of-21 shooting in the first half and 19 of 35 for the game.

Selvy finished with a team-high six assists. Sophomore Tashlee Millow made three steals.

Russellville's Abbie Looper added 14 points and handed out a team-high seven assists. Senior Bailey Willbers led her team with eight rebounds.

LAKE HAMILTON 43, MOUNTAIN HOME 39

Sophomore Sara Bershers scored 7 of her 12 points in the fourth quarter -- going 5 of 6 from the free-throw line -- as the Lady Wolves (20-9) outlasted the Lady Bombers (19-13).

Junior Grace Tedder led Lake Hamilton with 14 points. Tedder hit three of the Lady Wolves' six three-pointers.

Mountain Home made seven three-pointers, including three by senior Alivia O'Brien. Senior Vinessa Daniel led the Lady Bombers with 12 points.

