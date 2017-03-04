Offshore tax look into Cat is cited

Raids by federal agents at three Caterpillar buildings near the heavy-equipment-maker's Illinois headquarters Thursday were part of an investigation into the manufacturer's offshore tax practices, company and law enforcement officials said.

Caterpillar has been dogged by accusations that it lowered its domestic tax bill by shifting corporate profits from the United States to an affiliate in Geneva.

The scrutiny of Caterpillar, known as Cat, began after a series of Senate hearings sought to showcase how large companies -- mostly technology businesses such as Microsoft, Hewlett-Packard and Apple -- had used complex maneuvers to avoid paying U.S. taxes.

A 2014 congressional investigation concluded that a scheme to move cash between the Caterpillar's U.S. and foreign subsidiaries cut its tax bill in the United States by $2.4 billion over 13 years.

The congressional report said Caterpillar, which makes construction and mining equipment, paid accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers $55 million to develop a tax strategy that used sham transactions to transfer $8 billion in profits to its Swiss subsidiary from 1999 to 2012.

The transfers were not legitimate business transactions but were made solely to take advantage of a lower tax rate Caterpillar had negotiated with Switzerland, Sen. Carl Levin, D-Mich., said at the time. Caterpillar has said its effective U.S. tax rate was 29 percent. In Switzerland, the company negotiated a tax rate of 4 to 6 percent.

In 2010, Caterpillar's finance department calculated that working through Switzerland had helped the company reduce its effective tax rate to the "lowest in the Dow 30."

Caterpillar has defended its tax strategy, calling the arrangements prudent, lawful and typical among large U.S. companies.

The company traces its roots back 125 years and has long fought government allegations that it owed taxes on profits from parts shipments involving the CSARL unit in Switzerland. In a filing last month, Caterpillar said it is "vigorously contesting the proposed increases to tax and penalties" of about $2 billion.

"While the warrant is broadly drafted, we believe the execution of this search warrant is regarding, among other things, export filings that relate to the CSARL matter," Caterpillar said in a statement. The company said it was cooperating with the investigation.

The 2014 congressional inquiry drew no conclusions about whether Caterpillar had broken the law, but it appears to have piqued the interest of federal investigators.

In January 2015, Caterpillar received a grand jury subpoena for documents related to the movement of cash between its U.S. and overseas businesses, according to its latest annual filing with the Securities Exchange Commission.

The U.S. attorney's office for the Central District of Illinois, the Internal Revenue Service criminal investigation division and two other agencies led the Thursday search of Caterpillar buildings near Peoria, Ill., where Caterpillar is based, said Sharon Paul, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney.

Bloomberg News obtained copies of three related search warrants, signed Feb. 24 by U.S. Judge Harold Baker, that authorized seizure of a broad range of documents and electronic files related to CSARL. Authorities, the warrants said, sought evidence related to potential crimes, including "failure to file or submitting false electronic export information" and "false and misleading financial reports and statements."

A spokesman for PricewaterhouseCoopers declined to comment. The accounting firm said in 2014 that it believed it had provided Caterpillar with sound advice.

President Donald Trump's administration has signaled that it would try to address the use of offshore tax havens as part of wider corporate tax changes rather than focus on going after individual companies.

At a meeting a week ago with manufacturing executives, including Douglas Oberhelman, Caterpillar's departing executive chairman, Trump expressed admiration for the company, showing off his knowledge of various bulldozer models that he implied were part of some of his business projects.

"I love those D10s," he told Oberhelman, referring to a huge track-type tractor made by Caterpillar.

"There's nothing like what you do," Trump added. "The Caterpillars are the best."

Stephen Volkmann, an analyst at investment bank Jefferies, said in a note to clients that if the latest federal inquiry is related to taxes, any settlement would probably be far in the future and mostly one time. He said the matter shouldn't change investors' views of the company's earnings power over the next couple years.

In January, Caterpillar announced it plans to move its global headquarters and about 300 top jobs to the Chicago area after decades in Peoria. Caterpillar also scrapped plans to build a new headquarters in downtown Peoria, which is about 175 miles southwest of Chicago.

Caterpillar shares rose 78 cents to close Friday at $95.12.

Information for this article was contributed by Hiroko Tabuchi of The New York Times; by Joe Deaux, Mario Parker and David Voreacos of Bloomberg News; and by Don Babwin of The Associated Press.

A Section on 03/04/2017