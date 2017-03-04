Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Fantastic Style in the eighth.

BEST BET Little Dixie K in the first.

LONG SHOT Lilac Wine in the fourth.

Confidence ratings

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Claiming $15,000.

LITTLE DIXIE K*** was a clear second while unable to fend off a late-running post-time favorite Feb. 19, and she is a steadily improving filly and keeps winning veteran jockey Richard Eramia. POP TARTS PRINCESS finished 2 positions behind the top selection, but she does possess better early speed and is treated with bleeder medication Lasix for the first time. CYCLONE BETTY is a quick filly who ships in from California. She has winning connections and seems to run best when fresh.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

9 Little Dixie K;Eramia;Raidt;7-2

10 Pop Tarts Princess;Johnson;Hartlage;4-1

3 Cyclone Betty;Perez;Hartman;5-1

4 Big Sigh;Santana;Moquett;9-2

1 Kathy's Day Rate;Borel;Howard;6-1

5 Pistol Patti;Kennedy;Anderson;10-1

7 Seeking Her Mine;Franco;Caldwell;10-1

8 Tax Money;Rocco;Hobby;8-1

6 Tech;Loveberry;Holthus;20-1

11 Indian Oaks;Marquez;Williamson;30-1

2 Silvercityshaman;Clawson;Swearingen;30-1

2 Purse $23,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $7,500.

CITY SAGE*** has 6 in-the-money finishes in past 7 races, appears to be the controlling speed, and was claimed out of his last by a sharp claiming stable. STURDY ALLAN finished second as a post-time favorite in his second start of the season, and he has enough speed to be in a striking position turning for home. WICKED RASCAL raced competitively against much better last season at Indiana, and winning trainer Chris Richard spots horses where they can win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 City Sage;Vazquez;Villafranco;5-2

8 Sturdy Allan;De La Cruz;Van Berg;7-2

4 Wicked Rascal;Clawson;Richard;6-1

3 Bruvver Max;Loveberry;Caldwell;6-1

6 E.M. Maximus;Santana;Moquett;6-1

7 Repent With Me;St Julien;Shorter;5-1

1 No Supervision;Birzer;Martin;15-1

2 Valid Decision;Canchari;Creighton;15-1

9 Gravity Force;Osorio;Puhl;15-1

3 Purse $25,000, 6 Furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, Starter Allowance.

CHOCOLATE WILDCAT** led from gate to wire in a decisive victory at this level two weeks back, and he put victories together last fall at Hawthorne. AREED had a 3-race winning streak snapped when finishing second behind the top selection, and the 3-time local winner has good speed and may make amends. COMO SE LLAMA has back-to-back runnerup finishes at the meeting, and he does have a good career win percentage and is another who will be close to the pace.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Chocolate Wildcat;Perez;Puhl;3-1

6 Areed;Pompell;Van Berg;5-2

8 Como Se Llama;Canchari;Broberg;7-2

4 The Lone Roo;Cannon;Puhl;10-1

1 Four Left Feet;Rocco;Cristel;10-1

9 Greely Is Back;Borel;Thomas;8-1

7 My Name Is Hebe;St Julien;Shorter;8-1

3 Holy Bullex;De La Cruz;Stuart;12-1

2 Smiling Charlie;Marquez;Lynn;12-1

4 Purse $32,000, 1 Mile, Fillies, 3 and 4-year-olds which have never won two races, Claiming $40,000.

LILAC WINE** led past every pole but the last one in a clear second-place finish, and she has been good in both of her 2-turn races on the main track, and new trainer Chris Richard must like what he sees to be moving her up in price. ZELLA ROSE took over the lead at midstretch in a tough-luck second-place finish at big odds, and she put several good races in succession last season. FACETS OF ICE has lost leads in the stretch in consecutive in-the-money finishes, and is making her third start after a long layoff.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Lilac Wine;Vazquez;Richard;12-1

3 Zella Rose;Roman;Chleborad;3-1

11 Facets of Ice;Quinonez;Von Hemel;7-2

9 Harlan's Rose;Santana;Wiggins;5-1

2 Telling Metzie;Osorio;Mason;6-1

4 Poised 'n Ready;Birzer;Riecken;15-1

8 Precisely Ponti;Rocco;Hobby;12-1

10 Arch Arch Baby;Court;Fires;10-1

7 Oro Bird;BQuinonez;Young;15-1

6 Hello Everybody;Canchari;Von Hemel;15-1

1 No Closure;Perez;Mullins;15-1

5 Purse $24,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Claiming $15,000.

JACOB ROCKS*** has recent second-place finishes in stronger maiden races, and he is back at his preferred distance following a dull 2-turn performance. CODE OF JUSTICE has not raced since November, but he raced competitively in maiden allowance races at Remington, and recent workouts appear upbeat. BROTHER LOUIS was beaten less than a length, while nearly 3 lengths clear of third in an improved race Feb. 16, and he has good speed and regular rider Alex Birzer.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

13 Jacob Rocks;Vazquez;Villafranco;2-1

3 Code of Justice;LQuinonez;Caster;10-1

6 Brother Louis;Birzer;Anderson;4-1

14 Banker's Mark;Santana;Moquett;5-1

10 Reverend Sam;Roman;Chleborad;6-1

11 Conquest Assassin;Perez;Hartman;5-1

1 Code of Silence;Canchari;Creighton;9-2

2 Renvyle;Kennedy;Hobby;6-1

4 Pedlow;Laviolette;Smith;12-1

12 Vreeland;Osorio;Garcia;12-1

9 Langdom;Corbett;Shorter;8-1

5 Tizatalker;Cannon;Puhl;15-1

7 Stormy Special;Clawson;Morse;20-1

8 Red Nick Carl;ACourt;Whited;30-1

6 Purse $40,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $50,000.

DANCE CHAMPION** has put two strong front-running races in succession, and he was claimed by a top claiming stable and figures the one to catch and beat. ABRAHAM raced evenly in his return from a freshening, and the earner of better than $500,000 has good route speed and likely wins with the form he showed last season in Kentucky. ELIJAH lost a short lead inside the final furlong in a competitive third-place finish, and he wheels back in another $50,000 claiming race, and he did defeat allowance runners 3-back at Remington.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dance Champion;Cannon;Broberg;3-1

2 Abraham;Vazquez;Richard;5-1

7 Elijah;Birzer;Chleborad;9-2

9 For Greater Glory;Rocco;Moquett;7-2

8 Springboard;Santana;Hiles;5-1

3 Conquest Bigluck E;Contreras;Hartman;10-1

6 Hillbilly Royalty;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

4 One King's Man;Eramia;Loy;20-1

1 Midnight Ruler;Franco;Dixon;20-1

7 The Gazebo. Purse $125,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds.

BALANDEEN** faltered around the bullring in the Delta Jackpot, but he was a strong second behind multiple graded stakes-winner McCraken in the Street Sense at Churchill, and he shows big works since arriving at Oaklawn. ROCKSHAW defeated allowance rivals much easier than it appears on paper, his subsequent works have been sharp and an alert break will make him difficult to beat. ARISTOCRATIC ships from Santa Anita following a maiden allowance victory, and he is the speed of the speed and has competitive Beyer figures. LAUGHINGSAINTSSONG was eased up on late when convincingly winning the Space City at Houston, and he drew a good post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Balandeen;Hill;Hartman;7-2

4 Rockshaw;Santana;Moquett;5-2

2 Aristocratic;Vazquez;O'Neill;3-1

8 Laughingsaintssong;Clark;Landry;12-1

7 Prados Way;Contreras;Asmussen;8-1

6 Doc Kane;Eramia;Stall;12-1

1 Seven Forty Seven;Felix;Mason;12-1

3 Romeo O Romeo;Marquez;Williamson;20-1

8 The Spring Fever. Purse $125,000, 5 ½ Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 4-year-olds and up.

FANTASTIC STYLE*** is a multiple graded-stakes winner who finished second in the Grade II Santa Monica at Santa Anita. She does her best running over a fast surface and her speed and class should prevail. KATHBALLU won consecutive stakes races this winter at Fair Grounds and Delta, and she is back on the main track after an even-effort in a turf-sprint stake. MARQUEE MISS suffered a tough-luck defeat in the American Beauty, and turning back in distance will work in her favor.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Fantastic Style;Contreras;O'Neill;9-5

1 Kathballu;Hill;McPeek;2-1

3 Marquee Miss;Osorio;Mason;5-1

6 D R C's Pretty Sky;Franco;Diodoro;8-1

5 Durango;Santana;Morse;12-1

7 Her Love for Pappy;Vazquez;Ortiz;12-1

4 Natural Wonder;Landeros;Schu;20-1

8 Super Saks;Birzer;Lukas;10-1

9 Purse $72,000 1 Mile, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Special Weight.

OXFORD LANE*** finished a clear second behind an odds-on winner in his first race at Oaklawn, and the lightly raced colt is showing steady improvement and trainer Ken McPeek is switching to his "go-to" rider. PITCH COUNT hit the wire one position behind the top selection, and he has put 4 good races together and drew an improved 2-turn post position. ELENZEE was beaten a nose in a two-turn turf race at Fair Grounds, and his works at Fair Grounds suggest he will handle a surface change.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Oxford Lane;Hill;McPeek;3-1

2 Pitch Count;Vazquez;Richard;4-1

10 Elenzee;Lermyte;Casse;9-2

6 Providence;Contreras;Asmussen;6-1

1 Magician Man;Santana;Hobby;5-1

1a Main Road;Santana;Hobby;5-1

7 Mo's Mojo;Rocco;Morse;8-1

3 Pitchfork Mountain;Loveberry;Petalino;12-1

9 Big Dinner;Landeros;Williamson;20-1

8 Hot Item;Franco;Caldwell;10-1

5 Bowman West;Cannon;Van Berg;30-1

• The early double starts with an 11-horse field and the race can be narrowed down to 2 or 3 contenders. The second race is a 2-horse race in my opinion, which makes the double an inexpensive play with a solid chance at a decent profit. Few wagers are more exciting than playing a long shot on top in a trifecta or superfecta, which I recommend in the fourth. Lilac Wine is an interesting chance play, so to catch a big payoff I will have to spread out in both the place and show spots.

