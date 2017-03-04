Home / Latest News /
1 dead, 1 hurt in attempted murder-suicide, Arkansas authorities say
One person is dead and another is in serious condition after an attempted murder-suicide Friday night, authorities said.
Pope County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Buttermilk Road around 9:15 p.m., according to a Pope County sheriff’s office news release.
When deputies arrived, they found a man had been fatally shot and a woman had been seriously injured, the release said. The woman was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.
Authorities have not released the identity of either person.
The investigation is ongoing, the release said.
