1 dead, 1 hurt in attempted murder-suicide, Arkansas authorities say

One person is dead and another is in serious condition after an attempted murder-suicide Friday night, authorities said.

Pope County deputies responded to a domestic disturbance call at a residence on Buttermilk Road around 9:15 p.m., according to a Pope County sheriff’s office news release.

When deputies arrived, they found a man had been fatally shot and a woman had been seriously injured, the release said. The woman was airlifted to a Little Rock hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

Authorities have not released the identity of either person.

The investigation is ongoing, the release said.