Shooting’s streamer arrested in assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The woman who streamed the fatal police shooting of her boyfriend during a traffic stop in Minnesota last year was arrested in a reported assault, authorities said Friday.

Diamond Reynolds and two other women were arrested Thursday after a woman reported being attacked and hit in the head with a hammer on Tuesday morning, police spokesman Steve Linders said.

The police report doesn’t describe what role police think Reynolds played in the attack. Linders said charges are pending.

Reynolds used Facebook Live to stream the bloody aftermath of the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Philando Castile, a 32-year-old black man who was shot by a police officer during a July 6, 2016, traffic stop.

Prosecutors say the officer, Jeronimo Yanez of the St. Anthony Police Department, a Hispanic, shot Castile seven times after the elementary school cafeteria worker told him he was armed. Authorities later discovered Castile had a permit to carry a weapon.

After the final shot, Reynolds frantically yelled, “You just killed my boyfriend!”

Castile moaned and uttered his final words: “I wasn’t reaching for it.”

Yanez pleaded innocent Monday to manslaughter and other charges. His trial is scheduled to begin May 30.