Sweep nets 40 felony suspects

HOT SPRINGS -- For the second time in less than six months, a multiagency operation of local, state and federal law enforcement officers was conducted in Garland County, resulting in the arrests of 40 felony suspects.

Dubbed "Operation Thunderstruck" by authorities, the initiative began less than a week ago and culminated with a large-scale operation on Wednesday involving 52 law enforcement officers who rounded up suspects with outstanding felony warrants, Hot Springs Police Chief Jason Stachey said at a news conference Thursday afternoon at the Police Department.

The operation involved the Hot Springs department, Garland County sheriff's office, the Garland County prosecuting attorney's office, Arkansas Community Correction, U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Department of State/Diplomatic Security Service.

Stachey said the "vast majority" of the warrants involved theft-related offenses such as breaking or entering, commercial and residential burglary, theft by receiving and forgery, but he said it also resulted in the arrests of suspects sought for violent offenses including second-degree battery, aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault, sexual assault, domestic battery and charges involving possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

"This operation was a tremendous success and there were no injuries or major incidents to report due to the joint-cooperation of all the law enforcement agencies in this region," Stachey said.

"The message we are sending to criminals in our community is that if you commit a crime here you will be held accountable. We will continue proactive efforts such as this in the future to ensure our citizens and visitors alike are provided a safe environment to live and play."

Garland County Sheriff Mike McCormick said he wanted to recognize the Hot Springs police and Stachey, who "spearheaded this operation," noting that "without their initiating what has occurred we wouldn't be standing here right now."

"We've made tremendous strides not only with this operation, but the operations in the last six months," McCormick said.

McCormick said the operation would not have been possible without the investment voters made when they approved a tax to build a new "state-of-the-art" jail.

Garland County Prosecuting Attorney Michelle Lawrence said she had just found out Thursday morning that the federal Homeland Security agency had arrested three of the suspects being sought on federal warrants, which raised the total to 40.

"Rest assured, this is just the first of many coordinated efforts by our agencies to bring justice to those who have committed crimes" and to ensure the safety "of those who visit our community and the people who put their trust in us and live in this community," she said.

Hot Springs City Manager David Frasher said one of the top priorities of the city's board of directors is to create a safe community, and "Operation 8 Ball" in October and "Thunderstruck" this week are part of the city and county's overall strategy to reduce crime.

"We may be challenged to come up with more names, but this is not an anomaly," he said. "This is going to be a new way of life. This is going to be your reality if you are in the crime business in Hot Springs or Garland County. This is not going to be a place for you to be successful.

"That is the message and it's going to continue. It's a way of life for us and we're focused on the job of reducing crime. Our goal is to be one of the safest communities in Arkansas and one of the safest counties."

Frasher said criminals don't usually work in teams and tend to be competitive and "that's what we have on our side. We have this teamwork and focus and commitment," adding that authorities had more than a 75 percent clearance rate of the 50 names on the original target list.

"To even get 30 or 40 percent of the targets would be considered a big success," he said.

Stachey said that many of the suspects arrested were involved in multiple crimes, so "taking them off the street will limit those crimes in the future."

Asked if the effect of crime on tourism was a factor in such operations, Frasher said, "We are host to 3 million visitors a year. When they come here, we want them to have a great experience and to not only feel safe, but be safe."

