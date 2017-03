TODAY’S DIVISION I GAMES

UALR men at Troy

WHEN 4:15 p.m. Central

WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 15-15, 6-11 Sun Belt; Troy 17-14, 9-8

RADIO KKPT-FM, 94.1, in Little Rock

INTERNET ESPN3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Deondre Burns, 6-2, So. 7.1 1.5 G Kemy Osse, 6-1, Sr. 8.7 3.1 F Stetson Billings, 6-5, Sr. 4.4 2.4 F Maurius Hill, 6-5, Sr. 9.0 5.2 F Lis Shoshi, 6-11, Sr. 9.0 6.6 COACH Wes Flanigan (15-15 in first season at UALR and overall)

TROY

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Kevin Baker, 6-2, Jr. 9.0 2.5 G Wesley Person, 6-3, Jr. 13.7 2.6 F Juan Davis, 6-8, Jr. 7.9 4.1 F Jordon Varnado, 6-6, So. 16.3 7.1 F Devon Walker, 6-6, Sr. 7.9 6.9 COACH Phil Cunningham (47-75 in fourth season at Troy)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR TROY 68.8 Points for 79.4 68.3 Points against 73.4 +0.7 Rebound margin 3.4 +0.7 Turnover margin -0.5 44.4 FG PCT. 45.7 35.1 3-PT. PCT. 36.5 73.4 FT PCT. 71.9 CHALK TALK UALR has won two games in a row for the first time this conference season, knocking off Georgia Southern 56-54 at home and winning at South Alabama 62-57.

— Jason Yates

UALR women at Troy

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS UALR 22-7, 16-1 Sun Belt; Troy 19-9, 12-5

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas INTERNET ESPN3

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 7.1 3.3 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 14.7 2.5 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 7.8 7.0 F Carolee Dillard, 6-2, Sr. 3.2 3.2 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 14.2 6.4 COACH Joe Foley (286-151 in 14th season at UALR, 742-232 in 30th season overall)

TROY

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Claresa Banks, 5-9, Sr. 9.5 4.3 G Amanda Mendoza, 5-3, Jr. 8.3 1.4 G Arjae Saunders, 5-7, Sr. 8.5 3.0 F La’Tia Fils-Aime, 6-1, So. 5.0 4.4 C Daija Williams, 6-3, Jr. 4.8 4.0 COACH Chanda Rigby (78-75 in fifth season at Troy)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR TROY 60.8 Points for 82.8 54.0 Points against 72.6 +3.0 Rebound margin +7.2 +2.8 Turnover margin +2.0 42.1 FG pct. 40.0 27.7 3-pt. pct. 30.9 75.5 FT pct. 74.0 CHALK TALK Troy leading scorers Jayla Chills (10.4 ppg) and Caitlyn Ramirez (13.3 ppg) came off the bench in their last game against Arkansas State.

— Jason Yates

ASU men

at South Alabama

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas State 20-10, 11-6 Sun Belt; South Alabama 13-17, 6-11

RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Donte Thomas, 6-4, Sr. 8.3 4.3 G Rashad Lindsey, 5-11, Jr. 10.7 2.9 G Devin Carter, 6-4, Sr. 16.4 3.6 G C.J. Foster, 6-2, Jr. 4.8 2.4 F Jamiah Simmons, 6-4, Fr. 6.6 5.2 COACH Grant McCasland (20-10 in first season at ASU, 218-53 in eighth season overall)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Dederick Lee, 6-0, Jr. 3.1 1.9 G Ken Williams, 6-3, Sr. 13.3 3.0 F Josh Ajayi, 6-7, Fr. 10.9 5.8 F Trhae Mitchell, 6-6, Fr. 3.6 2.5 F Don MuepoKelly, 6-7, Sr. 8.9 5.0 COACH Matthew Graves (50-77 in fourth season at South Alabama)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU USA 73.5 Points for 71.2 68.8 Points against 72.4 +2.7 Rebound margin -3.7 +0.3 Turnover margin +3.3 45.9 FG PCT. 42.6 37.9 3-PT. PCT. 31.7 64.3 FT PCT. 65.7 CHALK TALK Arkansas State is in a three-way tie for second place in the Sun Belt with Georgia State and Georgia Southern, who play each other today. If ASU and Georgia State win, the Red Wolves will clinch the No. 2 seed in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament by virtue of their regular-season victory over Georgia State.

— Jason Yates

ASU women

at South Alabama

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Mitchell Center, Mobile, Ala.

RECORDS Arkansas State 6-23, 4-13 Sun Belt; South Alabama 9-19, 4-13

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 9.8 2.6 G Starr Taylor, 5-6, Fr. 6.2 3.0 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.7 3.4 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 9.0 4.9 F Ogo Obinabo, 6-2, Jr. 2.5 3.0 COACH Brian Boyer (305-252 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

SOUTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Colby Davis, 5-9, Sr. 9.8 3.5 G Genesis Perrymond, 5-8, So. 6.8 3.6 G Candice Williams, 5-6, So. 6.2 2.3 F LaNeetra Guillory, 6-1, Jr. 4.4 2.9 C Chyna Ellis, 6-2, Jr. 10.8 8.0 COACH Terry Fowler (37-78 in fourth season at South Alabama, 243-255 in 18th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU USA 60.6 Points for 51.2 71.7 Points against 58.0 -7.0 Rebound margin -2.8 -2.2 Turnover margin -1.6 36.6 FG pct. 33.2 34.6 3-pt. pct. 25.7 67.0 FT pct. 68.1 CHALK TALK The winner of today’s game will clinch the No. 10 seed in next week’s Sun Belt Conference Tournament in New Orleans. … The Red Wolves scored their third and fourth most points of the season in their past two games, but both were losses — 84-76 at home to Georgia Southern and 90-77 at Troy.

— Jason Yates

UCA men

at NW (La.) State

WHEN 3 p.m. Central

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La. RECORDS Central Arkansas 8-22, 7-10 Southland; Northwestern (La.) State 12-16, 6-11 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG CENTRAL ARKANSAS

G Mathieu Kamba, 6-5, Jr. 15.0 3.0 G Jordan Howard, 5-11, Jr. 19.6 3.6 G Derreck Brooks, 6-6, Jr. 14.0 7.1 C Tanner Schmit, 6-8, So. 4.8 3.5 G Jeff Lowery, 6-2, Sr. 6.4 1.3 COACH Russ Pennell (17-70 in third season at Central Arkansas, 128-137 in eighth season overall)

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG NORTHWESTERN (LA.) ST.

G Devonte Hall, 6-1, Jr. 10.0 2.4 G Sabri Thompson, 6-3, Sr. 13.5 4.5 F Ishmael Lane, 6-8, So. 10.7 6.3 G Tra’Von Joseph, 6-5, Sr. 7.9 5.5 G Iziahiah Sweeney, 6-3, Jr. 8.2 3.7 COACH Mike McConathy (279-276 in 18th season at Northwestern (La.) State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA NWS 74.8 Points for 75.3 83.9 Points against 79.2 -1.9 Rebound margin -0.7 -2.6 Turnover margin -0.3 43.8 FG pct. 43.7 37.7 3-pt. pct. 36.0 71.9 FT pct. 68.4 CHALK TALK Central Arkansas has lost five consecutive games after a five-point defeat last Saturday in its final home game of the season against Stephen F. Austin.

— Frankie Frisco

UCA women

at NW (La.) State

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Prather Coliseum, Natchitoches, La. RECORDS Central Arkansas 23-4, 15-2 Southland; Northwestern (La.) State 13-15, 7-10 RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG CENTRAL ARKANSAS

G Maggie Proffitt, 5-7, Sr. 15.0 3.0 G Brianna Mullins, 5-6, Sr. 8.6 4.4 G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Fr. 2.5 2.0 F Raquel Logan, 6-1, Sr. 6.1 6.1 F Taylor Baudoin, 5-11, Jr. 11.1 5.7 COACH Sandra Rushing (101-49 in fourth season at Central Arkansas, 503-304 in 28th season overall)

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG NORTHWESTERN (LA.) ST.

G Shahd Abboud, 5-11, Sr. 8.7 3.2 G Nia Randall, 5-7, Fr. 3.1 1.4 G Beatrice Attura, 5-7, Sr. 20.7 3.8 F Libba Gilliam, 6-1, So. 6.0 3.3 C Cheyenne Brown, 6-2, So. 14.7, 6.9

COACH Jordan Dupuy (13-15 in first season at Northwestern (La.) State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA NWS 69.9 Points for 67.9 53.3 Points against 70.5 +6.0 Rebound margin -0.4 +2.8 Turnover margin -2.2 47.4 FG pct. 42.9 35.2 3-pt. pct. 29.8 70.1 FT pct. 79.4 CHALK TALK The Sugar Bears have won 14 games in a row to continue their longest winning streak since moving to Division I in 2016.

— Frankie Frisco

UAPB men at

Mississippi Valley St.

WHEN 7:30 p.m. Central

WHERE Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 7-24, 6-11 SWAC; Mississippi Valley State 6-24, 6-11

RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, Pine Bluff

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jaquan Lynch, 6-3, Sr. 8.5 2.2 G Ghiavonni Robinson, 6-3, Sr. 8.8 3.5 F Devin Berry, 6-8, Sr. 2.8 2.9 F Deshon Bayless, 6-8, So. 6.0 2.8 F Trent Steen, 6-8, Jr. 9.2 4.5 COACH George Ivory (74-181 in ninth season at UAPB and overall)

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST.

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Marcus Romain, 6-2, Sr. 18.0 5.1 G Isaac Williams, 6-4, Sr. 13.6 3.6 G Rashaan Surles, 6-4, Sr. 9.5 2.8 F Michael Matlock,6-6, Sr. 2.0 3.4 F Jamal Watson, 6-10, Jr. 1.9 2.5 COACH Andre Payne (20-77 in third season at Miss. Valley State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB MVSU 61.3 Points for 69.5 72.0 Points against 84.2 -4.1 Rebound margin -5.0 -1.3 Turnover margin -0.3 40.1 FG pct. 42.1 33.0 3-pt. pct. 34.5 64.5 FT pct. 63.8

— Frankie Frisco

UAPB women at

Mississippi Valley St.

WHEN 2 p.m. Central

WHERE Harrison HPER Complex, Itta Bena, Miss.

RECORDS UAPB 12-16, 9-8 SWAC; Mississippi Valley State 9-19, 9-8

RADIO KUAP-FM, 89.7, Pine Bluff

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Destiny Brewton, 5-7, Jr. 10.0 3.0 G Tiffany Murdock, 5-6, Jr. 1.7 0.9 G Ashlee Daniel, 5-9, So. 1.2 1.3 F Faith Ohanta, 5-10, Jr. 8.4 5.6 G Shawntayla Harris, 6-0, So. 6.0 6.0 COACH Nate Kilbert (44-103 in fifth season at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 166-303 in 16th season overall)

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY ST.

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Lynshawn Ebron, 5-3, Fr. 2.2 1.8 G Kristy Parker, 5-7, So. 9.2 3.0 F Kenya Arnold, 5-8, Jr. 2.3 3.4 F Kenya Hailey,6-2, Sr. 8.3 3.9 F Ashely Beals, 6-0, Sr. 15.6 9.6 COACH Jessica Kern (9-19 in first season at Mississippi Valley State)

TEAM COMPARISON

UAPB MVSU 57.0 Points for 59.1 64.6 Points against 71.1 -3.2 Rebound margin -4.4 -1.7 Turnover margin -0.3 35.9 FG pct. 35.1 24.7 3-pt. pct. 26.3 63.3 FT pct. 60.6

— Frankie Frisco