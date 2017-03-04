Subscribe Register Login

Saturday, March 04, 2017, 3:09 a.m.

W. Memphis man charged; rival slain

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette

This article was published today at 2:52 a.m.

WEST MEMPHIS -- A West Memphis man faces a first-degree murder charge after police say he fatally shot a man Friday during a dispute over a woman the two were interested in.

Jeremiah Burns, 26, will be arraigned Monday in West Memphis District Court, said Capt. Joe Baker of the West Memphis Police Department. Burns is being held in the Crittenden County jail in Marion.

Police say Burns shot Gregory Brown, 43, in the 2500 block of East Thompson Street on the eastern edge of West Memphis at 6:20 a.m. Friday. Officers found an injured Brown sitting in his vehicle. He had several gunshot wounds, Baker said.

Brown was taken to Regional One Health in Memphis where he died later Friday.

Burns surrendered to authorities Friday morning at the police station and was arrested.

In addition to first-degree murder, Burns will be charged with terroristic acts, Baker said.

State Desk on 03/04/2017

Print Headline: W. Memphis man charged; rival slain

