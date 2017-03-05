5K to raise funds for domestic-violence shelter, scholarship

— The Sharae Jones Memorial 5K is changing course this year by altering its proceeds focus. The first $2,000 raised through donations and T-shirt sales will go to a scholarship for a Cabot High School female student, and funds raised beyond $2,000 will go to the Lonoke County Safe Haven.

According to the its website, Safe Haven’s mission is to provide hope of healing and independence to victims of domestic violence.

Jones, a victim of domestic violence, died in December 2013, race organizer Heather Sanders said.

She added that Jones was “an amazing mother, daughter, sister and friend to so many. … She enjoyed running and did it so naturally. Her family’s main prayer is that she may never be forgotten.”

The event provides an opportunity for the community to remember other victims of domestic violence as well, and to bring awareness to a problem that affects so many but is not often discussed, Sanders said.

The fourth annual 5K, a noncertified and nontimed run/walk with no registration fee, will kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday at McArthur Church in Jacksonville.

“This is a great way for our community to come together year after year to honor Sharae by doing something she enjoyed so much and to give back to those in need,” Sanders said.

Cabot School District Superintendent Tony Thurman said the scholarship is also a good way to honor Jones’ memory.

“This scholarship represents such a wonderful mother and special friend to so many,” he said. “Having her legacy honored by her family and friends in this way speaks volumes about the impact she had on others. This scholarship continues Sharae’s desire to always help others.”

Jayne Snyder, Cabot High School counselor, said the perimeters of the scholarship could change each year. She said the Cabot Scholarship Foundation doesn’t share the perimeters and qualifications of scholarships because donors have the option of changing the criteria before each new graduating class is rewarded scholarships.

Sarah Brown, executive director of Lonoke County Safe Haven, said the organization is “beyond touched” about being a benefactor of the event’s proceeds. The funds will further Safe Haven’s mission fulfillment work of bringing about awareness of domestic violence, she said.

“We are a 16-bed shelter and provide hope and healing for families. The money donated through this event will help us provide our services,” Brown said.

Last week, Brown was busy in the community speaking about Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month.

“Through contributions, we are able to get out in the community, raise awareness and talk about domestic-violence issues,” she said. “We look forward to working with this event in the future to continue bringing awareness and helping prevent these domestic-violence situations.”