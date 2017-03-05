Balanced NLR takes out Central

VAN BUREN — The Hot Springs Convention Center will be rocking with Charging Wildcats this week.

North Little Rock used balanced scoring to advance to the championship game in Class 7A by defeating Little Rock Central 67-57 in a semifinal game at Clair Bates Arena. The Charging Wildcats will join the North Little Rock girls, who held off Van Buren prior to the boys’ game Saturday.

The Arkansas Activities Association will announce today the times and dates for the finals in each classification.

North Little Rock took control with a 16-7 lead in the first quarter and 37-24 after a three-point basket by Shawn Fudge in the second quarter. Fudge scored 15 points and Collin Moore 14 for North Little Rock (26-4), which won state championships in 2015 and 2013. Deion Dobbins added 13 and Jarvis Ricks scored

11.

Dobbins and Ricks each had dunks in the third quarter to bring a sizable crowd from North Little Rock to its feet.

“We’ve got nine guys who’ve scored in double figures, and eight who’ve scored 20 points in a game,” North Little Rock Coach Johnny Rice said. “We talked at halftime how we were going to do it together, and that was huge because you can’t key on one guy. That’s the biggest thing that’s made us successful.”

Central got to within six points in the third quarter but missed a string of shots, most of them in close. The Tigers shot 37 percent for the game while North Little Rock made 49 percent. North Little Rock also outrebounded the Tigers 32-28.

“We didn’t make shots, and we didn’t take care of our defensive boards, either,” Central Coach Oliver Fitzpatrick said. “Rebounding is just about who wants the ball. They wanted it more than we did.”

The Charging Wildcats outscored the Tigers in each quarter except the fourth, when the game was out of reach. North Little Rock’s starters received a standing ovation from their supporters while going to the bench with a 67-50 lead and 1:53 left in the game.

“We didn’t have any reason to come out slow but, at the end of the day, they’re just a bunch of kids,” Fitzpatrick said. “We weren’t ready to match their intensity. We got behind and we could never get into a rhythm.”

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 69, SPRINGDALE HAR-BER 56

Tevin Brewer scored a game-high 38 points on Saturday, sending the Fort Smith Northside Grizzlies and Coach Eric Burnett to Hot Springs to face North Little Rock in the 7A state finals.

Brewer averaged 35 points in his last three state tournament games.

“When I’m in the zone, I feel like I can do anything on the court,” Brewer said. “I don’t feel like anyone can stop me. I just knew I had to be a killer the whole time. We had to get this win.”

Brewer kept Northside in the ballgame in the first half as Har-Ber raced out to a 10-point halftime lead. Brewer scored 15 of Northside’s 23 in the first half as junior sharpshooter Isaiah Joe went 0 of 5 from the floor. Then the Grizzlies flipped the switch in the second half, shooting 72 percent from the floor.

Har-Ber, which finishes the season with a 22-8 mark, was led by Zane King’s 14 points and 9 rebounds, and junior Tyler Garrett’s 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. Garrett and Joe went shot-for-shot in the third quarter, each making their first 3 three-pointers.

Brewer connected on 19 of 22 free throws. Northside shot 30 free throws to Har-Ber’s six.

Sports on 03/05/2017