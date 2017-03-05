Bryant schools seek millage increase, hold tours to show needs

For the third time in as many years, the Bryant School District is seeking a millage increase.

Registered voters living in the district — Bryant, as well as Alexander, Benton, Salem, Mabelvale, Shannon Hills, Paron, Bauxite and Avilla — will go to the polls March 14 to vote on a proposed 3.6-mill increase that would raise the local millage rate from 37.2 mills to 40.8 mills. Early voting will start Tuesday.

According to information posted on the district’s website, bryantschools.org, that increase, if passed, would mean the owner of a home assessed at $150,000 would pay an extra $108 per year in property taxes.

Tom Kimbrell, district superintendent, said overcrowding in the schools is the main reason the district is seeking the millage increase. He said the district is projected to grow from 9,300 students this year to 12,500 within eight years.

Other reasons for the millage increase, noted on the website, include improving salaries for teachers and staff, providing “warm, safe and dry” facilities, and replacing aging structures.

“There is such an overcrowding of conditions in our school district, not only at the high school, but also at the elementary and middle schools,” Kimbrell said.

“Our continued commitment to our students is to focus on what is best for all of them,” he said. “We need to provide the best education we can for them, and in an environment that is safe and secure for them.”

Kimbrell said there is “a lot of misinformation and efforts to deny the real issue.

“It’s not about my salary. … It’s about these kids and these teachers. … They deserve the best we can give them. This millage increase will allow us to continue to grow and to do what is best for them.”

If passed, the millage increase would help fund construction of a new elementary school on Daley Road in 2018; a new junior high school for grades eight and nine on the Hill Farm property, as well as a new cafeteria, fine arts center and physical education facility on the high school campus in 2019; and a second new elementary school, projected for 2021.

Kimbrell said these projects, along with others listed in the district’s five-year facility plan, would be funded, in part, by the millage increase. He said the Arkansas Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation’s facilities division has approved the current projects for $36 million in partnership funding.

“In order to receive this funding, the district must raise its share of the project cost,” Kimbrell said. “The district has saved over $18 million [through budget cuts and greater efficiency]. We are asking the patrons to support the millage [increase] to raise the remainder.”

According to information on the school’s website, raising the millage by 3.6 mills to sell bonds would generate approximately $65 million for the planned capital improvements.

Kimbrell said if the millage fails, “the district would be facing many unknowns.

“Since the inception of the Facilities Partnership Program, no other district in the state has been challenged with a loss of three millage elections. Bryant would be the first, should this initiative fail.”

Kimbrell said the district could be designated as in “facilities distress,” elective programs could be cut, and recruiting and retaining teachers could be difficult.

Kimbrell said the school district has made a concentrated effort to inform school patrons of the issues. Not only is information posted on the school’s website and on social media, information has also been disseminated during several tours of the high school campus for parents and interested community members. Information is also available on social media from Keep Bryant Schools Moving, a grassroots effort formed to support the millage increase.

The first tour of Bryant High School took place on Presidents Day, Feb. 20.

“We were hoping many parents would be off that day and could come to the tour,” said Devin Sherrill, district director of communication. “School was in session, however, so those who attended were able to see the crowded conditions.”

Patrons and visitors were met on the parking lot of Bryant Middle School and bused up the hill to the high school.

Ben Lewellen, board member, and his wife, Melanie, were on the bus. They have one child at Bryant Middle School and two children at Hill Farm Elementary School.

“This millage increase is needed,” said Ben Lewellen, who is a new member of the Bryant School Board. “The school district is growing,” he said. “That growth is tied to the growth in the housing market. People just keep moving in and moving in. The district has so many programs that they really need to keep going. … Without this increase, some of those may have to be dropped.”

Melanie Lewellen added, “Plus, we want to keep our wonderful teachers.”

Ben Lewellen grew up in Bryant and graduated from Bryant High School in 1993.

“The district has grown quite a bit since I was here,” he said, smiling.

“This is it,” he said, referring to the upcoming millage election. “This is the third time the district has asked for an increase. We’ve got to have it. We want our kids to have the best education they can have.”

Melanie Lewellen said, “It is best for the community.”

Ben Lewellen said he is seeing “more and more parents who say they are going to vote for the millage increase this time.

“The last time, I think we saw a little more opposition,” he said. “This year, in my view, there are more proponents than opponents.”

Jeremy Cunningham, technology director for the district, was also on the bus for the tour.

“Our department is understaffed and has been for as long as I can remember,” he said. “If passed, this millage increase would help us get a full staff. Our department has taken a lot of cuts.”

Cunningham graduated from Bryant High School in 2000.

“A lot has changed,” he said. “I think we had 350 in our graduating class, and now they have over 600 in the graduating classes.”

Upon arrival at the high school campus, the first stop was Love Auditorium, which was built in the 1980s.

“We are excited about your touring our campus,” said Todd Edwards, Bryant High School principal.

“Students will be your tour guides. They will take you to five critical areas that will show some of the issues we face here every day. We want you to see how this affects daily life on the high school campus,” Edwards said.

“The seniors have been here since ninth grade. They live with this every day. We want to show you how this millage [increase] will benefit our future students,” he said. “You are here in Love Auditorium, which would be replaced by a new fine-arts center.”

Bryant High School student Aaron Eley addressed the audience.

“I do a lot of things here in Love Auditorium,” Eley said. “I serve as a stage manager and see a lot of behind-the-scene things, plus I do a lot of acting onstage.

“The Student Senate did homecoming in here. You just can’t fit everybody in 800 seats. There are at least 650 students, and over, in every class.”

Even the band gives its concerts at the middle school. The band members can’t all fit onstage.

“Speaking from experience, the plays, even the smaller productions … the stage is too small,” he said.

“And the ceiling floods,” he said. “When it rains, we have to put out buckets.”

From Love Auditorium, visitors walked to the cafeteria, where they learned [students are served] in five lunch periods. They also learned students have seven minutes to get from class to class, which is usually from building to building.

“The freshman class is the biggest class, with 750 students,” said Julia Nall, who is a senior at the high school. “They serve two lunches for them. They can only seat 350 at a time. Many eat outside, even in the rain. They have a half-hour for lunch. They have two lunch lines, but still not everyone can get through. And, there is not a functioning bathroom in the building.”

Nall told visitors the tour would come back to the cafeteria after the high school students arrived.

From the cafeteria, the tour continued on to Building 1, which is the main gymnasium and physical education facility. It would also be replaced if the millage increase passes.

Senior Penny Smith said, “We really need new bleachers. This is really an old gym and is not air-conditioned. When the bleachers are pulled out, they are right on the floor … not much room to walk between them and the [basketball] court. There is also no room for film cameras, … and the sound system is not that good.

“The gym has a capacity of 950 — all the students cannot fit into it. We can’t get everybody in it. We have to have pep rallies outside.”

Sherrill noted that the Bryant Hornets basketball teams play in this facility.

“We are in the largest classification in the state, and this is where we play,” Sherrill said. “It’s hard for us to compete with schools that have newer facilities.”

Next on the tour was Building 8, which is actually two buildings referred to as Hotel 8 and Motel 8. Nall said Motel 8 is one story, and Hotel 8 is two stories.

“Everybody in school will have a class in one of these buildings at one point, since the history classes are here,” Nall said.

Standing inside a classroom in Motel 8, Smith told visitors, “There is only one way in and out of this classroom … just the one door.

“In case of an intruder, there is no place to hide. Also, the heat and air do not work very well. In case of a tornado, there is no evacuation plan for this building.”

Should the millage pass, the single-story building would be torn down.

The tour returned to the cafeteria, where lunch for grades 10 through 12 was about to end.

“It’s very congested,” Nall pointed out.

Sophomore Ren Hefley said, “High school has three lunch periods [in addition to the two lunch periods for the freshman class]. The second one is held in the middle of fifth period, so a student has to go back to that class after lunch. What if I’m in the middle of a test? It’s very distressing to have that class interrupted.”

As the hour-long tour came to an end, visitors walked by Building 10, the newest building on the high school campus. It was built in 2012.

“We added classrooms but not enough,” Sherrill said. “We want to tie together as many of these buildings as we can … with covered walkways … for security of the students. Security … safety … is a big issue with an open campus like this one.”

Back on the bus, two more parents shared their thoughts about the millage issue.

Kristie Bishop has twin sons who attend Springhill Elementary School and will come to Bryant Middle School next year, and one child who is in special-needs classes at Bethel Middle School.

“This has been an eye-opener.

I had heard things about the overcrowding and other conditions, but this is the first time I have seen it,” she said.

“I heard about the cafeteria, especially. It was nice to hear the students point out things … the gym and Love Auditorium,” she said.

“Students can’t function well in some of these conditions. … Some of it seems unsafe,” she said. “I didn’t know about the possibility of being put into facilities distress if the millage does not pass until the principal pointed it out.

“I’m glad I [took the tour] today.”

Remelle Eggerson said she was also glad she attended the tour.

“I have children in the 11th, seventh and eighth grades,” she said. “I was surprised to hear how the heat and air does not work in some of the classrooms and that the internet comes and goes in some of the rooms.

“I was also surprised to hear how, in that one classroom, there is nowhere to go in case of an intruder. Some of the students also talked about bats and squirrels being in some of the classrooms.”

For more information about the Bryant School District’s special election, which Sherrill said is being paid for by the school district, call (501) 847-5600 or visit bryantschools.org.