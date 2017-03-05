Little Rock notebook

Center to feature designer Momolu

Project Runway designer Korto Momolu will take questions and show some of her recent designs in a fashion show at the Arkansas Arts Center on Thursday after a screening of an AETN show featuring her.

After appearing on the reality television series Project Runway, Momolu has become a fixture of New York's fashion week. She now lives in Little Rock.

The AETN series Men and Women of Distinction features interviews with prominent Arkansans. An episode about Momolu will be screened at 6 p.m. Thursday, with a wine reception preceding it at 5:30 p.m.

The event is free, but seating is limited. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting arkansasartscenter.org/tickets or by calling (501) 372-4000.

2 writers to speak at Clinton school

Two authors will speak at the Clinton School of Public Service in Little Rock this week.

On Tuesday, Joe Nocera will speak about his book Indentured, which tells the story of a group of student athletes who decided to speak out against what they saw as hypocrisy by the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

"Fans have begun to realize that the athletes involved in the two biggest college sports, men's basketball and football, are little more than indentured servants," a news release from the school says. "For about 5 percent of top-division players, college ends with a golden ticket to the NFL or the NBA. But what about the overwhelming majority who never turn pro? They don't earn a dime from the estimated $13 billion generated annually by college sports."

Nocera's lecture begins at noon in Sturgis Hall and will be followed by a book-signing.

On Friday, Jonathan Addleton will speak about his book The Dust of Kandahar. It details a diplomat's year of service in America's longest war.

Addleton, who was born and raised in Pakistan, "movingly describes the everyday human drama of the American soldiers, local tribal dignitaries, government officials, and religious leaders he interacted and worked with in southern Afghanistan," a news release says.

Addleton has led five missions for the U.S. Agency for International Development and has served as a U.S. ambassador to Mongolia, a USAID representative to the European Union, and a U.S. senior civilian representative to southern Afghanistan.

His talk will begin at noon Friday.

Both events are free. Seat reservations are recommended and can be made by emailing publicprograms@clintonschool.uasys.edu or by calling (501) 683-5239.

Event to recognize LR merit scholars

A ceremony is set for Tuesday to recognize Little Rock's National Merit Scholar semifinalists and commended scholars, as well as national achievement scholars and students honored by the National Hispanic Recognition Program.

There will be a 4:30 p.m. reception and a 5:15 p.m. program at City Hall. Attendees are asked to make reservations by calling Eleanor Louis at (501) 399-3420 or by emailing her at elouis@littlerock.gov.

National Merit Scholar semifinalists and commended scholars from Episcopal Collegiate School are Jack Carney and Pierce Risinger.

At Little Rock Central High School, they are Karina Bao, Elisabeth Bates, Evalyn Berleant, Hannah Cozart, Evan Greenfield, Andrew He, Juliette Jung, Ankush Patel, Savannah Seupaul, Weija Shi, Logan Siems, Shayan Smani, Zacharay Thiher, Katherine Walters, Zixin Ye and Ayman Yousef.

Central High has two National Hispanic Scholars: Naomi Hernandez and Savannah Seupaul.

Little Rock Christian Academy's National Merit Scholar semifinalists and commended scholars are Will Chesshir, Sam Hudson and Sara Ware.

Mount St. Mary Academy's scholars are Chloe Beall and Hannah Issacs.

Parkview has one scholar, Kevin Nguyen.

At Pulaski Academy, the scholars are Connor Crow, Skylar Golleher, Caroline Hatley, Maya Hatley, Grant Kirtley, Olivia Overton, Haya Safar, Turner Sawyer, Arthur Teed and Stephanie Zhao.

