City director weighs pulling proposal, cites tiff with official

City Director Erma Hendrix is contemplating withdrawing a proposed ordinance that would require all wards to be represented on most of Little Rock's boards and commissions, but she said she won't make a decision until Tuesday.

Discussion of the topic became heated at last week's Board of Directors meeting, when Hendrix told City Manager Bruce Moore to "shut up" and implied that Little Rock tries to discriminate against racial minorities with its current board appointment process.

In an email sent to City Attorney Tom Carpenter on Friday, Hendrix cited the exchange with Moore as a reason for possibly withdrawing the ordinance. The email also was sent to Moore.

Hendrix said in a phone interview later Friday that she was waiting on Moore's response to the email and that she would wait for Tuesday's 6 p.m. board meeting at City Hall to announce whether she will put the ordinance up for a vote or withdraw it.

In the email and phone call, she accused Moore of intending to exclude the Little Rock Airport Commission and other boards from her ordinance because he wanted to discriminate against members of minority groups. Both Moore and Hendrix are black.

But Moore never mentioned excluding the Airport Commission or other boards, and the Airport Commission would have to follow the new policy if the ordinance were approved.

Because Hendrix is sponsoring the ordinance, Moore cannot change its contents. It can only be amended by the sponsor or by a city board vote.

The ordinance would require city committees with at least seven members to include a resident from all seven wards when possible, with some exceptions.

The rule wouldn't apply to positions on boards and commissions that are designated for a particular industry or other classification. For example, the Advertising and Promotion Commission has seats reserved for hotel and restaurant owners and other categories. That commission has just one at-large position.

The Little Rock Airport Commission has one of its seven seats reserved for a pilot. The rest are at-large positions -- not designated for a certain career or other requirement.

Hendrix's ordinance as written would apply only to the at-large positions on those committees, not the designated seats.

Moore tried to explain to board members Tuesday that his staff would provide a breakdown of which commissions and boards would be excluded from the ordinance -- based on the parameters Hendrix included in it -- but he was cut off by Hendrix.

"You are excluding certain people when you come up with that stuff," she said, though earlier she had acknowledged that her ordinance wouldn't apply to all boards and commissions and wouldn't apply to designated seats.

"My point," Moore tried to say.

"I know what your point is -- discrimination," Hendrix said. "You don't like that word, so shut up."

Mayor Mark Stodola interjected, chastised Hendrix's "decorum" and said her comment to Moore was inappropriate. She then apologized.

Hendrix, who represents Ward 1, had previously indicated that her goal with the ordinance was to include more residents from her ward, particularly black residents, on city-appointed boards.

"I've had attorneys, black attorneys, apply and not get appointed," Hendrix said.

But Moore said his staff's analysis of at-large positions on city committees showed that Ward 1 has one of the highest numbers of representatives.

Of the at-large seats, 40 percent are held by white men, 21 percent by black women, about 20 percent by white women and almost 15 percent by black men, the data show.

At one point during Tuesday's meeting, Moore used the Airport Commission's designated pilot seat as an example when talking to the board. While Hendrix's ordinance would exclude that position from the ward requirements, she interjected to say that she knows black pilots and that her son is a black pilot.

Moore pointed out that Hendrix's son doesn't live in Little Rock and therefore is not eligible to serve on the commission.

Hendrix cited that exchange in her Friday email to Carpenter.

Hendrix, capitalizing some words for emphasis, wrote that Moore pointing out her son isn't a city resident "was so disgusting, to say the least. Which, could open the door for a valid 'suit of racial discrimination,' totally. How gross! Lest we forget I have been a worker for racial justice, since 1957."

She didn't clarify why she believed the comment was discriminatory.

But she reiterated in the phone interview Friday that she believed Moore was altering her ordinance, based on his comments Tuesday.

By the numbers

According to data provided by the city and analyzed by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, there are 25 boards and commissions that would be altered under Hendrix's ordinance.

On those 25 groups, 229 positions are at-large. The current ward breakdown of those at-large positions is: 79 from Ward 3, 47 from Ward 5, 34 from Ward 1, 27 from Ward 4, 16 from Ward 7, 18 from Ward 6, and 8 from Ward 2.

If the Board of Directors approves Hendrix's ordinance, Ward 1 representation on some boards and commissions would decrease.

The Airport Commission, the Land Bank Commission, the Community Housing Advisory Board, the Little Rock Cent Committee, the City Beautiful Commission and other groups have more than one Ward 1 resident currently serving. That would change as current members' terms expired and other wards gained representation.

But there are other boards, such as the 11-member Little Rock Planning Commission, in which Ward 1 would gain representation since no current member resides in that ward.

At least one committee -- the nine-member Animal Services Advisory Board -- already requires representation from all seven wards. It has seven ward seats and two designated seats. At-large City Director Joan Adcock, the city board liaison to that group, said it's been difficult to fill all of the ward seats. Currently, every ward but Ward 2 is represented.

"It's not unusual for the Animal Village to go through two or three times of advertising [for positions] until we get people to apply," Adcock said.

Mayor Mark Stodola also noted the difficulty of finding representatives from all wards.

"How many times have we had to re-advertise positions because we don't have people apply?" he asked. "I know we have certain boards now with ward-designated seats, and we re-advertise and re-advertise."

Hendrix previously said she would go into the community and lobby for Ward 1 residents to apply to available seats.

"I don't care how many times we [re-advertised]. That's going to be my goal, is to get up and get out in that community and make sure people apply," she said.

As of the end of the day Friday, the board was still scheduled to take up the matter at its 6 p.m. meeting Tuesday at City Hall with a planned vote. Hendrix could decide to pull the ordinance from consideration before then.

Metro on 03/05/2017