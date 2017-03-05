COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE RIVER VALLEY & OZARK AREA

March 5

UCA Composer’s Forum Concert

CONWAY — University of Central Arkansas music composition students will debut their new pieces at 3 p.m. in the Snow Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. Students have been working with Paul Dickinson, associate professor of composition and music theory. The program includes “Short Fugue in Db Major” for saxophone quartet, by Jorrell Bonner; “Anxiety” for solo flute, by F’lar Ausburn; and “Bassai” for multipercussion soloist, by John Vinzant. The free concert is open to the public. For more information, contact Dickinson at (501) 450-3242 or pauld@uca.edu.

March 7

Holocaust Survivor Series

MORRILTON — The University of Arkansas Community College at Morrilton will host Holocaust survivor Susan Warsinger at 6:30 p.m. in the college’s Fine Arts Auditorium. Doors will open at 6, and the event is free and open to the public. Warsinger will also speak at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Catholic School gymnasium. For more information, contact Kristi Strain at (501) 977-2081 or strain@uaccm.edu. Anyone with an accommodation need for the event may call Counseling Services at (501) 977-2095.

March 8

Light the Night

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University International and Multicultural Student Services Office will host Light the Night 2017 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at Hindsman Tower. The event offers members of the campus community and beyond free food and entertainment to celebrate the wide variety of cultures represented at Tech. Attendees are asked to bring nonperishable food items for donation to River Valley Food 4 Kids. For more information, call (479) 964-0832 or email imsso@atu.edu.

March 9

Adam Trent Performance

CONWAY — Adam Trent, a magician known as “The Futurist,” will perform at 7:30 p.m. in the University of Central Arkansas’ Reynolds Performance Hall. Tickets are $30 to $40 for adults, $10 for children and free for UCA students with a valid student ID. For tickets, call UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or toll-free in Arkansas at (866) 810-0012, or visit www.uca.edu/reynolds. For more information, contact Julia Dossett Morgan at (501) 852-7889 or jmorgan@uca.edu.

Master Gardeners Events

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners invite the public to a meeting at 1 p.m. at First Assembly of God Church, 124 E. G St. Kenny Crawford, district conservationist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service, will speak about Seasonal High Tunnel Houses. Also Thursday, the Master Gardeners will host a special program, Mingle With the Masters: Learn About Becoming a Master Gardener, from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 105 W. B St. For more information, call the Extension Service Office at (479) 968-7098.

March 11

Spaghetti and Sausage Dinner

NEW DIXIE — St. Boniface Catholic Church will have a spaghetti and sausage dinner from 4-7:30 p.m. in St. Boniface Hall. The dinner will feature homemade rolls and peach cobbler. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6-12. Children younger than 6 may eat free with a parent. The public is invited. For carryout meals, call (501) 759-2896 after 3:30 p.m.

Barefoot in the Park Auditions

CONWAY — The Red Curtain Theatre will hold auditions for Barefoot in the Park, by Neil Simon, at 1 p.m. Saturday at 913 W. Oak St. Callbacks will be at 7 p.m. March 15 at the theater. Auditioners are asked to arrive at 1 and be prepared to do a cold reading from the script. Performances are scheduled for May 19-21 at the Trieschmann Fine Arts Building at Hendrix College. Mike King will direct the play. The theater needs actors for the lead female role, 20 to 30; the lead male role, 25 to 35; and one supporting female and three supporting male actors. For more information, call (501) 499-9776, email info@redcurtaintheatre.com or visit redcurtaintheatre.com.

Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience

CONWAY — Join True Alisandre for a Rhythmic Interactive Percussion Experience (RIPE), a drumming event for people of all ages, at 2 p.m. at the Faulkner County Library. Using hand drums, maracas, tambourines, claves, jars, sticks and the human voice, this experience allows simple rhythms to happen spontaneously. Everything participants need will be provided. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482 or email nancy@fcl.org.

Chase Race and Paws

CONWAY — The 12th annual Chase Race and Paws, a nonprofit event, will begin at 7 a.m. in Simon Park on Front Street. All proceeds from the race will be donated to Arkansas Children’s Hospital for brain-trauma research and to Friends of the Conway Animal Shelter for the care and treatment of rescued animals. For more information, visit www.chaserace.info.

St. Patrick’s Day Craft for Kids

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will offer a St. Patrick’s Day craft session for kids at 10 a.m. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

Mardi Gras Party for Teens

MORRILTON — The Conway County Library, 101 W. Church St., will present a special Mardi Gras Party for teens at 1 p.m. Plenty of Mardi Gras-themed foods will be available, along with colorful beads. For more information, call the library at (501) 354-5204, or visit www.conwaycountylibrary.org or the library’s Facebook page.

ONGOING

Student Competitive Art Exhibition

CONWAY — The University of Central Arkansas’ Baum Gallery will feature its annual Student Competitive Art Exhibition through March 16. For more information, contact Brian Young, interim director of the Baum Gallery, at (501) 450-5793 or bkyoung@uca.edu.

Smartphone Photo Show

CONWAY — The Gallery at EM, 1100 Oak St., is hosting an art show featuring works from members of the Arkansas Mobile Phoneographers through Wednesday. ArkMoPhs is a Facebook/Instagram group that captures images with smartphones. The show represents the best smartphone photographs of Arkansas taken in 2016 by about 40 members. All pieces in the show are for sale. The exhibit is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 329-6253.

Adult Summer Softball Registration

RUSSELLVILLE — The Russellville Recreation and Parks Department will register teams for its Summer Adult Softball League through 5 p.m. Friday. Teams that register must pay the entry fee and submit an entry form and a team roster. Forms are available in the Recreation and Parks Department Office and online at www.russellvillearkansas.org. For more information, call (479) 968-1272.

Master Gardener Training

RUSSELLVILLE — The Pope County Master Gardeners will offer a 40-hour training course on April 11, 13, 18, 20 and 25 at the Pope County Cooperative Extension Service office. The deadline to register is March 20. For more information or to request an application, call the Extension Service office at (479) 968-7098. For an online generic application, go to uaex.edu, and click on “yard and garden.”

Faulkner County Coin Club Meetings

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Coin Club meets the second Tuesday of each month at the Ola and John Hawks Senior Wellness and Activity Center, 705 E. Siebenmorgen Road. The 5 p.m. dinner is optional, and a $6 donation is suggested for those 60 and younger. A fellowship time takes place from 5:30-7 p.m. with educational speakers, show-and-tell, news and door prizes. For more information, call (501) 514-0785.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Faulkner County Tea Party Luncheon

CONWAY — The Faulkner County Tea Party has a luncheon at noon every Thursday at Larry’s Pizza, 1068 Markham St. Guest speakers and the members’ “soap box” are featured each week. All who are interested in governmental and business affairs on the county, state or national level are invited to attend.

Upcoming

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon March 14 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. A representative of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association will provide an update on current legislation being considered that affects the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. All school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Small Business Marketing Workshop

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech Small Business and Technology Development Center will present Free and Local: Small Business Marketing from 9 a.m. to noon March 14 at Arkansas Tech University. Topics will include marketing fundamentals, image development, customer service, online marketing, public relations and other low-cost marketing methods. The cost of the workshop is $30, and registration is required by March 13 by calling (479) 356-2067 or visiting asbtdc.org/training/russellville-events.

Author Reading and Book Signing

CONWAY — Mark Spitzer, associate professor of creative writing at the University of Central Arkansas, will read from his new book, Beautifully Grotesque Fish of the American West, at 7 p.m. March 16 at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 W. Tyler St. A book signing will follow the reading, and the events are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Nancy Williams at (501) 327-7482 or nancy@fcl.org.

Catfish Supper

ST. VINCENT — Knights of Columbus Council 10908 in St. Vincent, 9 miles north of Morrilton on Arkansas 95, will sponsor their 24th annual catfish supper from 5-8 p.m. March 17. The menu will include fries, hush puppies, coleslaw and dessert. Tickets are $13 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 12. Children 4 and younger may eat free. Adult takeout meals will be $11 each. For more information, call (501) 354-4854.

How I Learned to Drive

CONWAY — The Conway Community Arts Association and the Lantern Theatre will present How I Learned to Drive, by Paula Vogel, on March 17-19 and March 23-26 at the Lantern Theatre. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. March 17, 18, 23, 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26. Geneva Galloway will direct the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, which is rated R for adult content. The cast includes Elizabeth Williams, Jordan D. Neill, Jessica Thompson, Trent Reese and Carson Matthews. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online at conwayarts.org.

Heber Springs Area Chamber Ambassadors

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will meet from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 in the Training Room of Eagle Bank, 122 W. Main St. The group meets the third Friday of every month. For more information on the meeting or becoming an ambassador, call the chamber at (501) 362-2444.

Spring Break Days at Heifer Ranch

PERRYVILLE — Spring Break Days at Heifer Ranch, 55 Heifer Road, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 20-25. Guests can drop into the Visitor Center, shop in the International Gift Shop, interact with the animals in the show barn, step into fields of organic vegetables and stroll through the homes in the ranch’s Global Village. Kids can participate in a scavenger hunt to collect colorful souvenirs as they complete activities. Admission is free, and lunch and snacks will be available for purchase. All ages are welcome. Kids must be chaperoned by a responsible adult. For more information, email reservations@heifer.org or call (501) 889-5124.

Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — The next Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee meetings, which are open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 in Room 1 of the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. All are encouraged to attend and take part in implementing the city’s five-year growth strategy. The active committees are Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Education and Workforce, Marketing and Branding, and Funding and Finance. To volunteer for a committee, email director@heber-springs.com.

Arkansas Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The Arkansas Dream Center of Cleburne County will host its third annual Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the center’s community-service programs, March 25 at the Tannenbaum Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per person, with teams flighted after play. The entry fee includes a cart and the green fee. Lunch will be served. There will be prizes for each flight and closest to the hole. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call (501) 529-8913 or email littleredriver@gmail.com.

Munchin’ on Main

MORRILTON — Munchin’ on Main — a city market, kids activities and live music — will take place March 25. Market booths are available for $25. Five food trucks from Northwest Arkansas will set up on Railroad Avenue, adjacent to the Morrilton Depot Museum, for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and for dinner from 5-8 p.m., while supplies last. Live music featuring Matt Stell and other local artists will begin at 5 p.m. For more information, call Main Street Morrilton Director Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or follow Main Street Morrilton on Facebook.

ATU Alumni Association Day at the Races

RUSSELLVILLE — The Arkansas Tech University Alumni Association will host Tech Day at the Races 2017 on March 25 at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming in Hot Springs. Tickets, at $30 each, may be purchased at www.techties.atu.edu or reserved by calling (479) 968-0242 or emailing alumni@atu.edu. The deadline to RSVP is March 15. Tickets include a racing program and admittance to the Arkansas Room for the Winner’s Circle Buffet, which includes a deluxe carving station, various entrees, sides and desserts. Post time for the first race is 1 p.m.

North Metro Healthcare Awards Luncheon

CONWAY — The North Metro Healthcare Awards Luncheon will take place from| 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 28 at the Centennial Valley Country Club Events Center, 1600 Centennial Club Drive. The keynote speaker will be Dr. Greg Bledsoe, Arkansas surgeon general. Honorees will be recognized in various categories. Tickets are $50 each or $400 for a table of eight. To register for the luncheon, call the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce at (501) 327-7788 or visit web.conwaychamber.org/events/North-Metro-Healthcare-Awards-Luncheon-1692/details. For more information, contact Ed Linck at ed@conwayarkansas.org or (501) 932-5404.

Sally Barris Concert

CONWAY — Sally Barris will perform at 7 p.m. March 31 at the Faulkner County Library. Barris is a Nashville songwriter who has had songs covered by Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Lee Ann Womack, and Trisha Yearwood and Keith Urban. Barris is also part of the trio The Waymores. Her new CD is The Road in Me. All library events are free and open to the public. For more information, call the library at (501) 327-7482.

Main Street Mutt Strutt

MORRILTON — The Main Street Mutt Strutt, a 1-mile walk-n-wag, will take place at 10 a.m. April 8 in the historic downtown district. The event will include pet contests and prizes, and Barkin’ Bingo. Registration by March 30 is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Race-day registration is $30. To register, go to www.mainstreetmorrilton.org. Proceeds will benefit the local Jr. Main Street Scholarship Fund and local animal rescue organizations. For more information, contact Sarah Croswell at (501) 404-8604 or mainstreetmorrilton@gmail.com.

Hoof It for Heifer

PETIT JEAN MOUNTAIN — Hoof It for Heifer, a 20K trail run, will begin at 8 a.m. April 8 on the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Boy Scouts of America Trail in Petit Jean State Park. Proceeds will go to Heifer USA, a domestic program that empowers local food and farm entrepreneurs in Arkansas. More information and tickets are available at www.heifertrailrun.com.

The Harbor Home Fundraiser

CONWAY — A barbecue-dinner fundraiser for The Harbor Home, a residential facility for women with substance abuse, will take place at 5:30 p.m. April 22 at The Cowboy Church, 12 Arkansas 36. The theme is The Power of Change. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by going to eventbrite.com and searching for “The Power of Change.” A tour of The Harbor Home, 18 Ranchette Road, will be given from 4-5:15 p.m. At the dinner, graduates and residents will give testimonies, and Freedom Express will perform. For more information, call Mandi Tanner at (501) 503-6710 or email theharborhome@gmail.com.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Entries may be brought in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

To submit an item for the Calendar of Events, mail information to Calendar of Events, River Valley & Ozark Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax to (501) 378-3500; or email to rvonews@arkansasonline.com. Deadlines for calendar-item submissions are noon Friday for Thursday editions and noon Tuesday for Sunday editions.