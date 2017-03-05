COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE THREE RIVERS AREA

March 5

White County Iris Society Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Iris Society will meet at 2 p.m. at the home of Paul and Joli Love, 605 E. Race Ave. Rick Stewart, regional vice president for Region 22 of the American Iris Society (Oklahoma and Arkansas), will be the guest speaker. His address, From a Judge’s Viewpoint, will highlight the characteristics judges look for before awarding a blue ribbon to an iris-show entry. Those who plan to enter the upcoming WCIS show are encouraged to attend the meeting, which is open to all.

March 7

Roast & Toast Banquet

CABOT — The Cabot Scholarship Foundation will award more than $100,000 in scholarships to over 100 Cabot High School seniors at the annual Roast & Toast Banquet at 7 p.m. in the Cabot Junior High School North Cafeteria. The banquet honoree is Dwight Daugherty, Advanced Placement chemistry and physics teacher at Cabot High School. Tickets, at $30 each or $240 for a table for eight, are available at the Cabot High School office. Donations are accepted anytime at the Cabot Scholarship Foundation, 200 W. Main St., Cabot, AR 72023.

March 8

AARP Smart Driver Safety Course

CABOT — The Cabot AARP Chapter and First United Methodist Church of Cabot will host an AARP Smart Driver Safety Course from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church, 2003 S. Pine St. The instructors for the class will be Bertie and Jerry Yates. The cost of the course is $15 for AARP members with an AARP ID card or $20 for nonmembers. To register for the class, call Jean Davenport at (501) 843-5694.

March 9

White County Democratic Party Meeting

SEARCY — The White County Democratic Party will meet at 6 p.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. The group will elect a chair, vice chair, treasurer, secretary, election commissioner and state committee representatives. The meeting is open to anyone interested in being involved with resurrecting the county committee.

Wildlife Supper

AUGUSTA — The annual Wildlife Supper will take place from 5-8 p.m. at the Jess Norman American Legion Post 166, 112 S. First St. The menu will feature duck and dressing, duck gumbo, venison chili, venison meatloaf, sweet-and-sour meatballs, barbecued wild hog, barbecued beaver, baked coon with sweet potatoes, and the usual sides and a drink. For the faint of heart, there will be fish, fried chicken, and chicken and dressing. The cost is $10 per person. Proceeds will benefit military veterans. For more information, call (870) 347-7474.

March 10

The Freemans in Concert

SEARCY — The Freemans of Hendersonville, Tennessee, will minister with a concert at 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1508 W. Center Ave. Admission is free, but an offering will be received. For more information, contact Pastor Max Sharp at (501) 827-1814.

Culinary Arts Students Showcase Dinner

MELBOURNE — The Ozarka College’s Culinary Arts program will host a student showcase dinner in the Student Services Center at Ozarka College. Dinner seating will take place from 6-7 p.m. Tickets are $15 each, and the menu will feature a three-course meal, including a beverage, and will allow guests to select from a limited menu. Reservations are required by Monday by contacting chef Alden Griffus at (870) 368-2073 or alden.griffus@ozarka.edu.

March 10 and March 11

Stronger Families Workshop

CABOT — A Stronger Families Workshop will be presented both days at the Cabot Church of Christ, 500 N. Second St., by Trey and Lea Morgan of Trey and Lea’s Stronger Marriage Workshops in Childress, Texas. The event is free, and child care will be provided. For more information or to register, visit cabotchurch.com/strongerfamilies or call the church at (501) 843-5688.

March 11

Brockwell Gospel Music School Workday

BROCKWELL — There will be a workday, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Brockwell Gospel Music School, 5068 Arkansas 9. All are invited to attend and help with projects to get ready for the 70th year of the school. Participants are asked to bring cleaning rags if possible. Other supplies will be provided.

Ladies Night Out

BEEBE — The Beebe Nazarene Church Women’s Department will host a Ladies Night Out, a free social and shopping event for the community, from 4-8 p.m. at the church, 104 Campground Road. A variety of vendors will offer products for purchase. For more information, call the church at (501) 882-5441.

Donkey Basketball Game

PANGBURN — Pangburn High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter will present its annual Donkey Basketball game at 7 p.m. in the school’s gym. Tickets are $6 in advance or $8 at the gate. Children under school age will be admitted free. For more information, contact Pangburn High School at (501) 728-3513.

Almost Pi Day 5K

CABOT — Cabot High School’s chapter of Mu Alpha Theta will host an Almost Pi Day 5K at 8 a.m. at Panther Stadium. Proceeds from the event will go to the Mu Alpha Theta college scholarship fund for local members and to offset expenses for members traveling to the national convention and competition in Buffalo, New York, in July. Registration fees prior to the race are $20 for adults, $15 for students and children, and $15 for teams of five or more. For more information, call (501) 515-4086 or email maocabot@gmail.com.

Bootlegger Daze

CALICO ROCK — The Calico Rock Museum & Visitor Center will present the annual Bootlegger Daze from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. along historic Main Street to commemorate the 1974 film The Bootleggers, which was filmed in and around Calico Rock. The celebration will include a reunion of those who played a part in the movie. The jail that was used in the movie will be dedicated in a ceremony at 11 a.m. The day will include food vendors, citizens’ arrests, a showing of The Bootleggers at 1 p.m. in the museum for $1, and the Moonshine Band playing along Main Street. For more information, call the museum at (870) 297-6100 or visit www.calicorockmuseum.com.

Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk

JACKSONVILLE — In memory of Sharae Jones, a victim of domestic violence, the Sharae Jones Memorial 5K Run/Walk will begin at 10 a.m. at McArthur Church, 3501 John Harden Drive. For more information, call (501) 982-1136.

ONGOING

Unity Health Scholarship Opportunity

SEARCY— The Unity Health Foundation and Unity Health-White County Medical Center Auxiliary have announced that applications are available for their 2017 Scholarship Program. To apply, a student must be pursuing a career in the medical field and be a resident of White County or be the child of a Unity Health associate. Completed applications are due at 4:30 p.m. March 15 to the Unity Health Foundation Office, 1200 S. Main St., Searcy, AR 72143. Applications are available through high school counselors in White County and the Foundation Office. For more information, contact Allison Galbreath at (501) 278-8570 or foundation@unity-health.org.

UACCB Foundation Scholarship Applications

BATESVILLE – The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville’s Foundation is accepting scholarship applications for summer 2017 and fall 2017/spring 2018 semesters. Applications are available at www.uaccb.edu/foundation/scholarships. The deadline to apply is April 1 for summer scholarships and July 1 for fall/spring scholarships. Students must submit a completed application and a 500-word essay or a 2- to 2 1/2-minute video essay. For more information, contact Tina Paul at tina.paul@uaccb.edu or (870) 612-2017.

Call to Artists

BATESVILLE — The Batesville Area Arts Council is seeking entries for the fifth annual National Juried Exhibition, which is open to artists 18 and older working in 2-D media. The deadline to submit entries is Friday, and the exhibition will run from April 25 to June 10. The juror is Dayton Castleman, a Rogers-based artist and manager of 21c Museum in Bentonville. Entries must be original works created within the past five years and not previously exhibited at the BAAC Gallery on Main. Artists may submit up to three images with an entry fee of $25 or $20 for BAAC members. Two more images may be submitted for $5 each. For more information, visit www.batesvilleareaartscouncil.org/5th-annual.

Free Brown-Bag Lunch

CABOT — The Mount Tabor United Methodist Church Women of Cabot serve a free brown-bag lunch at 11 a.m. each Thursday at the church, 4100 Arkansas 89 S. In 2016, this mission of the church served more than 8,600 lunches to the hungry and needy of Cabot.

Opportunity for Bridge Players

BEEBE — Bridge players are needed at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Shepherd’s Center at Beebe United Methodist Church, 302A N. Main St. Beginners are welcome. For more information, call (501) 843-2930.

Beebe Caregivers Support Group

BEEBE — The Beebe Caregivers Support Group meets at 3 p.m. the third Thursday of each month at the Shepherd’s Center of Beebe, 302 N. Main St. For more information, call Sandra Garrett at (501) 940-4021.

Alzheimer’s Support Group

CABOT — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets at 10 a.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Cabot United Methodist Church, 2003 S. Pine St. For more information, call (501) 265-0027.

Republicans Meetings

NEWPORT — The Jackson County Republicans meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Monday of the month at Merchants and Planters Bank, 915 Arkansas 367 N. For more information, call Jeff McDonald at (870) 731-7646.

Friday Night Bingo

HEBER SPRINGS — Friday Night Bingo takes place each week at the American Legion Hall, 49 Park Road. Doors open at 5:30 for bonanzas, and regular play starts at 6:30 p.m. Food is available.

Cabot Lions Club Meetings

CABOT — The Cabot Lions Club has regular get-togethers at noon the first and third Thursdays of the month at the Kingpin Sports Grill. Lions serve local communities and protect the planet. Club members provide children with eyeglasses, offer food for seniors and provide assistance during natural disasters. All are invited to the meetings.

Upcoming

Cleburne County Retired Teachers Meeting

HEBER SPRINGS — The Cleburne County Retired Teachers Association will meet at noon March 14 at the Rustic Inn, 404 S. Seventh St. A representative of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association will provide an update on current legislation being considered that affects the Arkansas Teacher Retirement System. All school personnel are invited to attend. For more information, call Lavern Penn at (501) 206-0357.

Governor’s Arts Awards Ceremony

LITTLE ROCK — Freda Cruse Hardison of Mountain View will receive the Folklife Award during the Arkansas Arts Council’s Governor’s Arts Awards ceremony and luncheon, set for 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 14 at the Arkansas Governor’s Mansion in Little Rock. The public is invited. Tickets are $35 and may be purchased by contacting Cheri Leffew at cheri.leffew@arkansas.gov or (501) 324-9767 by Friday.

Microsoft Excel Training

BATESVILLE — The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department and Rhonda Williams Byrd will offer a series of three one-day workshops in Microsoft Excel. Level 1, on March 14, will focus on the basics of Excel. Level 2, on March 28, will cover large workbooks with multiple worksheets, 3-D formulas and more. Level 3, on April 11, will cover how to use Excel for a variety of problem-solving tasks. All classes will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Room 222 of the UACCB Main Campus building. The cost is $69 each. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

Protecting Yourself Against Identity Theft

BATESVILLE — The Independence County Library will present a free educational workshop, Protecting Yourself Against Identity Theft, at 2 p.m. March 16 at the library, 368 E. Main St. Luanne Gregory, financial associate at Thrivent Financial, will conduct the workshop on learning to protect your identity and what to do if your identity has been stolen. For more information, call the library at (870) 793-8814 or email info@indcolib.com.

USDA Commodities Distribution

JACKSONVILLE — The Central Arkansas Development Corp. will distribute U. S. Department of Agriculture commodities at 9 a.m. March 16 at Building a Better Life Mentor, 1924A W. Main St. The items may include applesauce, beef stew, black-eyed peas, canned carrots, corn flakes, concentrated cranberry juice, fruit mix, green beans, peanut butter, peas, dry pinto beans, potato flakes, raisins, refried beans, UHT milk and vegetable soup. For more information, call Evelyn Reed at (501) 778-1133.

Heber Springs Area Chamber Ambassadors

HEBER SPRINGS — The Heber Springs Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors will meet from noon to 1 p.m. March 17 in the Training Room of Eagle Bank, 122 W. Main St. The group meets the third Friday of every month. For more information on the meeting or becoming an ambassador, call the chamber at (501) 362-2444.

Celebrity Golf Tournament

JACKSONVILLE — The Boys & Girls Club of Jacksonville, in partnership with the McDonald Association Collective Collaboration, will host the first Your Start … Our Future Celebrity Golf Tournament on March 17 at Southern Oaks Country Club, 701 Foxwood Drive. The four-man scramble will begin at 11:15 a.m., with a break for lunch at 12:30 p.m. The cost is $150 per person or $600 per team and includes a round of golf, lunch, a golf cart, a team photo and a swag bag. The entry deadline is Friday. For more information, call Laconda Watson at (501) 982-4316 or Dominique McGrudder at (501) 773-0917.

Grief & Loss Support Group

JACKSONVILLE — The Caring Hearts Grief & Loss Support Group will meet at 10 a.m. March 18 at the Christian Church of Jacksonville, 200 E. Martin near First Street. For those who do not wish to participate in group meetings, individual sessions can be scheduled. For more information, contact Steve Summers at (870) 710-1508.

Safe Sitter Course for Young Teens

BATESVILLE — White River Medical Center will offer a Safe Sitter Course for Young Teens from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 20 and 21 in the WRMC Collier Annex Education Room. The course is a life and safety training program for sixth- through eighth-graders, who learn how to prevent injuries and handle emergencies when home alone, watching younger siblings or baby-sitting. There is a $25 fee for the course. The preregistration deadline is March 17. For more information, contact Toi McMullin at (870) 262-6555 or tmcmullin@wrmc.com.

Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee Meetings

HEBER SPRINGS — The next Kick-Start Heber Springs Committee meetings, which are open to the public, will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 22 in Room 1 of the Heber Springs Community Center, 201 Bobbie Jean Lane. All are encouraged to attend and take part in implementing the city’s five-year growth strategy. The active committees are Quality of Life and Place, Economic Development, Tourism Development, Education and Workforce, Marketing and Branding, and Funding and Finance. To volunteer for a committee, email director@heber-springs.com.

Arkansas Run for the Fallen

BEEBE — The sixth annual Arkansas Run for the Fallen, a 146-mile run to honor every Arkansas service member who has died while serving on active duty since Sept. 11, 2001, will take place March 24-26. The run will begin in Ozark and end on the steps of the state Capitol in Little Rock. The public is invited to join members of the core team for the final 5K. For more information, visit www.arkansasrunforthefallen.org.

Arkansas Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament

DRASCO — The Arkansas Dream Center of Cleburne County will host its third annual Dream Center Benefit Golf Tournament, a fundraiser for the Dream Center’s community service programs, March 25 at the Tannenbaum Golf Course, with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The cost for the four-person scramble is $75 per person, with teams flighted after play. The entry fee includes a cart and the green fee. Lunch will be served. There will be prizes for each flight and closest to the hole. For more information or to sign up for the tournament, call (501) 529-8913 or email littleredriver@gmail.com.

ACT Math Prep Course

BATESVILLE – The University of Arkansas Community College at Batesville Community and Technical Education Department will offer a math preparatory class that investigates strategies that enable students to achieve high scores on the math portion of the ACT Exam. The four-hour class, taught by Greg Fulton, a math educator with 36 years of experience, will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. April 1 in Room 926 of the UACCB Nursing Allied Health Building. The registration fee is $30, and preregistration is required. For more information or to register, email communityed@uaccb.edu or call (870) 612-2082.

Daisy Patch Quilt Show

HEBER SPRINGS — The Daisy Patch Quilt Show will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 28 and 29 at the Cleburne County Fairgrounds, 880 Bittle Road. Entries may be brought in from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 25. For more information, call Gerri Shipley at (501) 206-8965.

