COMMUNITY EVENTS IN THE TRI-LAKES AREA

March 5

Choir Concert

HOT SPRINGS — The Henderson State University Chamber Chorale and Concert Choir will perform at 4:30 p.m. at Garvan Woodland Gardens, 550 Arkridge Road, south of Hot Springs. The concert, titled Mid-Winter Waking, is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Andrew Kreckmann, director of choral activities, at kreckma@hsu.edu or call (870) 230-5178.

March 6

Monday Afternoon Book Club

BRYANT — Adults ages 18 and older are invited to join the Monday Afternoon Book Club from 1-3:30 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. For more information, visit mondayafternoon.wikispaces.com.

Saline County Master Gardeners

BENTON — The Saline County Master Gardeners will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The program, on lasagna gardening, will be presented by Master Gardener Leesa Oakes. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 7

Lecture Series

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s School of Business will present its spring guest lecture series beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Caplinger Airway Science Center. The speaker will be Melinda Hays. The lectures are free and open to the public. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Lunch and Learn

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present a brown-bag lunch and learn in celebration of Women’s History Month at noon in the Huie Library classroom. The speaker will be Mary Jo Mann. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Table-Top Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to play table-top games from 4-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Learning Buddies

BENTON — Children ages 6 to 9 will partner with teen volunteers to practice reading skills at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Watercolor Class

BRYANT — Painters of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to a watercolor class at 6 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. All supplies will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis for up to 15 participants. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ouachita Wind Ensemble Concert

ARKADELPHIA — The Ouachita Baptist University Wind Ensemble will present its spring concert at 7:30 p.m. in the Jones Performing Arts Center on the Ouachita campus. The ensemble is under the direction of Craig Hamilton, Ouachita’s Lena Goodwin Trimble Professor of Music and director of bands. The concert will include works by Morton Gould, Bert Appermont, Joseph Spaniola, Karel Husa and Malcom Arnold. The concert will be webcast from www.obu.edu/band. For more information, contact Hamilton at hamiltonc@obu.edu or (870) 245-5137.

March 8

Lunch Panel Discussion

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present a lunch panel discussion, titled Women in Politics, in celebration of Women’s History Month at noon in the Garrison Center’s Ross Room. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Workout Wednesday

BENTON — People of all skill levels are invited to a low-impact workout at 11 a.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The workout will include stretching, walking, yoga and more. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Teen Writing Club

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to a creative-writing class from 3:30-5:15 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will learn and/or practice writing poetry, prose and character development. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Story Time

BENTON — First- and second-graders are invited to a story time at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. The event will feature stories, snacks and crafts. Advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 9

Science and Arts Cafe Lecture Series

HOT SPRINGS — The Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts’ Science and Arts Lecture Series will continue with From Sherlock Holmes to Bones: How a 19th-Century Detective Inspires New Genres at 7 p.m. at Kollective Coffee + Tea, 110 Central Ave. The lecture is free and open to the public. For more information, call (501) 622-5147.

After-School Adventures

BRYANT — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a story-telling, role-playing, dice-rolling program from 3:45-5 p.m. at the Mabel Boswell Memorial Library. Seating is limited, and advance registration is required. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Drama Teens

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to join a Books in 10 acting club at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees will film a short retelling of books chosen in advance. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Laugh Out Loud Book Club

BENTON — Third-through fifth-graders are invited to create comics at 4 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Yoga at the Library

BENTON — Yoga practitioners of all skill levels, ages 18 and older, are invited to join professional instructors from The Bent Lily for a free yoga class at 6 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. Attendees are asked to bring a mat and a bottle of water. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Public Meeting

BRYANT — The community is invited to a public-involvement meeting from 6-8 p.m. in the Bryant High School Community Room, 801 N. Reynolds Road. Mayor Jill Dobbs said the meeting will address a $1.8 million grant the city received from Metroplan for improvements along a .5-mile stretch of Arkansas 183. She said the grant includes design work that will improve pedestrian safety, at the same time maintaining vehicular flow in compliance with the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. For more information, call Dabbs’ office at (501) 943-0999.

March 10

JROTC Military Ball

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia High School Army Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps will hold its annual military ball from 6-9 p.m. in the Garrison Center Grand Ballroom at Henderson State University. For more information, call (501) 617-3018 or email william.pettigrew@arkadelphiahighschool.org.

Movie Showing

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present a showing of A League of Their Own in celebration of Women’s History Month at 7 p.m. in the Garrison Center Lecture Hall. For more information, call (870) 230-5178.

Village Audubon Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Audubon Society will meet at 10 a.m. in the Coronado Community Center Auditorium. The speaker, Tana Beasley, will discuss hummingbirds. The meeting is free and open to visitors. For more information, call (501) 922-0645.

Teen Art Club

BENTON — Youth ages 12 to 18 are invited to join the Teen Art Club from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

March 10 and March 11

The Fantastiks

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University’s Opera Workshop will present the musical fable The Fantastiks at 7:30 p.m. March 10 and 11 in the Arkansas Hall Studio Theatre. This long-running classic by Harvey Schmidt and Tom Jones features memorable songs such as “Try to Remember,” “Soon It’s Gonna Rain” and “I Can See It.” Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children younger than 12, and free for students with a Henderson ID. Reservations can be made beginning Monday by contacting the HSU Theatre Box Office at (870) 230-5291 or theatre@hsu.edu.

March 11

Daylily Society Meeting

HOT SPRINGS — The Hot Springs Daylily Society will meet at 10 a.m. at the Christian Life Center, 218 Pratt St. Kay Shearer, a 15-year-plus Garland County Master Gardener, will present the program, Spring Has Sprung Into Daylily 101. Guests are welcome. For more information, call Lin Johnson at (501) 318-0288 or (870) 942-6040.

Family Story Time

BENTON — All ages are invited to the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library at 10:30 a.m. for songs, stories and crafts. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

ACT Prep Class

BENTON — Youth ages 13 to 18 are invited to prep for the ACT from 1-3 p.m. at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Ongoing

Women’s History Month Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — Henderson State University will present the exhibit Nasty Woman through March 31 in the Russell Fine Arts Gallery. The display will focus on topics such as pay inequality, domestic violence, sexual assault, body image and gender stereotypes. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call (870) 230-5348.

Arkansas Women to Watch Exhibit

ARKADELPHIA — The Arkadelphia Arts Center’s exhibit Arkansas Women to Watch: Organic Matters will be on display through March 31 at 625 Main St. The exhibit features work by four Arkansas women artists and includes photography, painting, drawing and mixed-media porcelain. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. For more information, visit ccahc.org.

Plant Collection

MALVERN — The Hot Spring County Master Gardeners will collect plant divisions and donations throughout March in preparation for their annual plant sale, to take place April 8 at the Hot Spring County Fairgrounds. Proceeds from the sale will fund scholarships and county beautification projects. To arrange for a local Master Gardener to pick up plants, call Pat Treadway at (501) 282-7464 or Paula Morrison at (870) 275-5862. Plants may also be dropped off at the Hot Spring County Extension Office, 415 Smith St.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group Meetings

HOT SPRINGS — The Alzheimer’s Association Caregiver Support Group meets at 2:30 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at The Atrium at Serenity Pointe, 2803 Albert Pike Road. For more information, call (501) 844-5161.

Ageless Bikers Club

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Ageless Bikers Club has 10 different bike rides that are 16 to 35 miles long. The rides are on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays on quiet paved country roads (one ride has up to 3 miles of gravel). No one is left behind, and the group stops often to regroup and socialize. Several rides are “out and back,” so the beginner can turn back for a shorter ride. Start times for the rides are seasonal, so for a schedule, contact Dave OBrien at (830) 285-5129 or djob1947boom@gmail.com.

Free Exercise Classes

ARKADELPHIA — The Central Arkansas Development Council’s Arkadelphia Senior Activity Center invites the public to a free Zumba class at 11 a.m. every Wednesday at the center, 1305 N. 10th St. The class, taught by a local fitness instructor, is geared for seniors ages 60 and older. The center also offers a free exercise class at 11 a.m. Mondays, as well as chair volleyball and beanbag baseball teams that practice daily. For more information, call the center at (870) 246-9871.

Free Yoga Class

BENTON — McClure Fitness, 1200 Library Drive, offers a free community yoga class at 10 a.m. every Saturday. For more information, call (501) 269-1662.

Alzheimer’s Caretaker Support Group

BENTON — The Alzheimer’s Arkansas Caretaker Support Group meets from 2-4 p.m. the third Thursday of every month at the Bob Herzfeld Memorial Library. For more information, call (501) 778-4766.

Merry Mixers

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE — The Hot Springs Village Merry Mixers dance to live music from 7:30-10:30 p.m. the third Saturday of each month in the Coronado Community Center. A dance lesson will be given at 7 p.m. Admission is $10 per person. For more information, call (501) 915-8111.

To submit an event, mail information to Calendar of Events, Tri-Lakes Edition, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203; fax (501) 378-3500; or email tlnews@arkansasonline.com. The deadline for calendar-item submissions is noon Tuesday each week.