Diamond Hogs bounce back with blowout win over Nebraska

After failing to score a run in its first game at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, Arkansas' offense came back with a vengeance Saturday.

The Razorbacks beat Nebraska 15-5 on a cold, drizzly night at Dr. Pepper Ballpark in a game that was delayed more than an hour because the event's preceding game went long. Arkansas (8-2) will play its Frisco finale against Oklahoma State (5-5) on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Nine different Razorbacks recorded a hit Saturday and the team scored in six of its eight innings at-bat. Arkansas finished with 15 hits, seven walks and was hit by a pitch four times.

Luke Bonfield and Carson Shaddy each recorded three hits, while Grant Koch and Jordan McFarland had two hits apiece. Shaddy led the Razorbacks with 5 RBI.

The game didn't end until nearly 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn was the only player or coach from either team who was interviewed afterward.

"The offense just really took control of the game in about the third inning," Van Horn said. "We just kept putting together good innings and hit a lot of balls hard.

"I was happy to see it, obviously. You never know how it's going to go on a cold night like this, but they came out swinging."

Koch broke the game open with a two-out grand slam in the fifth inning to give Arkansas an 11-2 lead. Koch leads the Razorbacks with four home runs and 16 RBI this season.

Arkansas scored three runs in the first and third innings to answer Nebraska (2-6), which scored a run in its first two innings at the plate. The Razorbacks extended their lead to 7-2 in the fourth when Shaddy drew a bases-loaded walk.

Bonfield, Koch, Dominic Fletcher and Shaddy - the Razorbacks' three-through-six hitters in the lineup, combined to go 9-for-12 with 13 RBI and nine runs scored.

Arkansas starter Trevor Stephan struck out a career-high eight batters, allowed three hits and walked two in six innings. Stephan (3-0) allowed one earned run.

Weston Rogers pitched a scoreless seventh inning for the Razorbacks before freshman Jacob Kostyshock allowed three runs in his first appearance in the eighth inning.

Freshman left-hander Matt Cronin pitched a perfect ninth inning for the Razorbacks in his first appearance. Five Arkansas pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts.

Nebraska starter Jake Hohensee was pulled in the third inning after allowing six runs, three of which were unearned. Hohensee (0-1) allowed five hits and walked three.