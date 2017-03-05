Episcopal Collegiate freshman guard shines brightest

BALD KNOB -- Episcopal Collegiate continued its quest for a Class 3A state championship Saturday with a 65-48 semifinal victory over Riverside at Bulldog Arena.

Riding freshman guard Khalen Robinson's performance, Episcopal Collegiate withstood Riverside and senior guard Gavin Stone's 29 points to take the victory. The Wildcats moved into the championship game where they will play Tuckerman.

Robinson led the Wildcats with 26 points in a head-to-head battle with Riverside senior guard Gavin Stone who led all scorers with 29 points.

Riverside led early, but couldn't hold the advantage as Episcopal Collegiate led 14-11 after the first quarter. The Wildcats outscored Riverside 17-14 in the second quarter to take a 31-25 halftime lead. Riverside kept the pressure on during the third quarter and got as close as 37-36.

Coming out of a timeout, Robinson made a three-pointer to push the Wildcats lead back to 40-36. Treylon Payne's layup put the Wildcats ahead 42-36 before Stone got Riverside within four at 42-38 with a jumper.

A steal and fast-break layup by Robinson made it 44-38 before Stone connected on a three-pointer to get the Rebels within 44-41 with less than a minute remaining in the third.

Stone and Robinson continued their individual scoring battle in the fourth as Stone made two free throws and helped with an assist on a Riverside three-pointer to get the Rebels within 48-46 with six minutes left.

Robinson converted another steal into a layup, then made two free throws as the Wildcats pushed their advantage to 55-47 with four minutes left.

A Greg Hawkins putback of a Robinson miss gave Episcopal Collegiate a 57-47 lead with 2:50 remaining.

The Wildcats went to their spread and ran the clock down to 1:22 before Robinson made both ends of a one-and-one opportunity.

Kamron Brasfield added two free throws for the Wildcats, then converted a steal into the final two points of the game.

Brasfield finished with 14 points, while Hawkins added 12 for the Wildcats.

TUCKERMAN 49, LAMAR 41

Tuckerman had to dig deep to hold off Lamar in a boys semifinal game.

Leading 25-7 at the half and 38-24 to start the fourth quarter, Tuckerman watched its lead dwindle to five points with less than two minutes left in the game.

Tuckerman advances to play Episcopal Collegiate in the boys 3A state championship game at Hot Springs.

Jacob Hockaday finished with 13 points for the Bulldogs, while Chaylun Dennis added 14.

Christian Beeman led Lamar with 19 and Porter Anderson chipped in 12 for the Warriors.

CLASS 1A

Guy-Perkins 81, Nevada 65

MOUNT IDA -- Jahcoree Ealy, Trey Minton and Wyatt Spires combined for 57 points and led the Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds (36-4) to a victory over the Nevada Blue Jays in the semifinals of the Class 1A state tournament at Jeanne Smith Arena.

The Thunderbirds trailed 21-18 after a quarter but held a 36-33 advantage at halftime. The Blue Jays (35-4) knotted the score at 42-42 at the 5:40 mark of the third, but the Thunderbirds responded with a 14-5 run to go up 56-47.

The Blue Jays got as close as 59-51, then 67-59 in the final quarter, but the Thunderbirds began pulling away from that point, mostly scoring from the free-throw line.

Ealy finished with 21 points to lead Guy-Perkins, while Minton and Spires scored 18 apiece.

Makeem Loudermill and Kenyan Moore led Nevada with 14 points, and Jemarreya Jones added 13.

Shirley 53, Izard County 49

A 23-14 run in the fourth quarter by the Blue Devils erased an eight-point deficit, and they made enough plays down the stretch to hold off the Cougars and advance to the championship game.

Izard County led 35-27 early in the third quarter on a three-pointer by Justus Cooper, but that's when Shirley began to make its move. The Blue Devils pulled even at 39-39 and went on to lead 46-40 before taking a 46-43 edge into the fourth.

Izard County crept within 48-46 and then 51-49, but the Cougars missed a three-point attempt with 15 seconds left. Two free throws by Shirley sealed the victory.

Michael Fuller led Shirley (34-10) with 20 points, while Joseph Owen and Jed Privett each added 14.

Cooper led Izard County (35-10) with 21 points while Taylor Reynolds and Dallas Farmer each added eight.

-- Scott McDonald

