Harding, Tech set for title game

Harding University’s women made 11 three-pointers in a 19-point victory over East Central (Okla.) in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament on Saturday in Bartlesville, Okla.

Harding (26-3) will meet Arkansas Tech at 1 p.m. today in the conference championship game.

The Lady Bisons, who shot 43.1 percent (22 of 51) from the floor, made 11 of 22 three-pointers and outscored the Lady Tigers 20-7 in the third quarter, where they made 4 of 7 three-pointers and all 4 free-throw attempts.

Senior A’ndi Haney led Harding with 14 points while making all four three-point attempts. She also had five rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Caroline Hogue had 11 points and 9 rebounds, and freshman Peyton Padgett made 2 three-pointers and scored 10.

Jalyn Jackson led East Central (14-14) with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Harding held a 45-26 rebounding advantage against East Central. The Lady Bisons had 12 offensive rebounds and outscored the Tigers 12-4 on second-chance points.

Harding had outscored East Central 33-12 at the freethrow line in its two previous victories over the Lady Tigers this season. The Lady Bisons continued that trend in the semifinals, shooting 12 of 14 from the line. East Central shot only six free throws, making four.

East Central shot 32.8 percent for the game, marking the 19th consecutive game that a Harding opponent shot below 40 percent. Harding shot 43 percent overall.

ARKANSAS TECH 96,

SW OKLAHOMA STATE 60

Kelsey McClure scored 22 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and had 6 assists to lead Arkansas Tech University (22-6) into today’s Great American Conference championship game against Harding.

After surrendering the first field goal of the game, Arkansas Tech went on a 20-1 run to lead 20-3 by the 5:18 mark of the first quarter. Southwestern Oklahoma narrowed the deficit to 25-15 with 2:18 to play in the opening quarter, but Arkansas Tech stretched its lead 29-17 after one.

Southwestern Oklahoma cut Arkansas Tech’s lead to 29-20 three minutes into the second quarter, but the Golden Suns pushed ahead for a 44-26 halftime lead.

In the second half, Arkansas Tech outscored Southwestern Oklahoma 15-4 over the first 5:30 of the second half to claim a 61-30 lead. Tech led by as many as 41 points (92-51) in the second half.

Danielle Frachiseur had 16 points and eight rebounds. Anissa Pounds had 15 points and eight assists. D’Rae Tullock had 13 points and seven rebounds. Calli White had 11 points, and Cheyenne North had 10 points and 9 rebounds.

Arkansas Tech held a 53-26 rebounding advantage, including an 18-2 advantage on the offensive end.

Arkansas Tech outshot Southwestern Oklahoma 48.8 to 31.4 percent.

The Golden Suns held a 62-24 advantage in points in the paint, a 23-6 advantage in points off turnovers, a 23-0 advantage in second-chance points and an 18-3 edge in fastbreak points.

Tyra Aska led Southwestern Oklahoma (20-10) with 19 points.

GAC MEN

EAST CENTRAL (OKLA.) 92,

OUACHITA BAPTIST 82

Ouachita Baptist University’s men fell to East Central (Okla.) in the semifinals of the Great American Conference Tournament in Bartlesville, Okla.

East Central (23-7) will face either the University of Arkansas at Monticello in today’s championship game. Ouachita Baptist ends its season at 14-14.

OBU found itself down 20-6 in the first 5:53 before closing to 24-20 with 8:29 left in the first half as Lakee Westbrook scored 14 of his game-high 24 points in the first half thanks to four three-pointers and two free throws. The Tigers pulled to a 29-29 tie at the 4:46 mark when Jontavis Willis made a three-pointer. A free throw by Justin McCleary gave OBU a 30-29 lead, and another three-pointer by Willis put OBU up 35-33 before East Central closed the first half with a 9-1 run.

Trailing 48-41 with 16:43 left in the game, Ouachita Baptist went on a 7-0 run with McCleary scoring five of those points. Carven Holcombe’s field goal in the lane gave OBU a 50-48 lead with 14:48 remaining, but East Central tied the game at 50-50 on a basket by Camron Talley and two free throws by Braxton Reeves with 13:19 left to put East Central up for good.

East Central sealed the victory by making 9 of 10 free throws in the final 35 seconds.

Talley and KD Moore led East Central with 22 points. Reeves added 20.

As a team, OBU shot 38.6 percent (27 of 70) from the floor, including 10 of 28 on three-pointers. East Central shot 23 of 49 from the floor (46.9 percent), including 10 of 27 three-pointers. East Central also made 36 of 49 free throws and outrebounded Ouachita Baptist 47-35.

ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 88, ARKANSAS TECH 79

Karim Mawuenyega scored 23 points, Cobe Goosby added 22 and Vicktor Arnick finished with 17 and the University of Arkansas at Monticello advanced to today’s Great American Conference championship game against East Central (Okla.).

The Boll Weevils (23-5) outscored the Wonder Boys (54-38) in the second half, overcoming a 57-48 deficit with 13:47 to play by using a 14-3 run to take a 62-60 lead with 8:33 left. After Grant Prusator tied the game at 62-62, the Boll Weevils went on a 16-5 run to put the game away.

Justin Graham led Arkansas Tech (21-7) with 19 points. Alex Brown and Bennie Lufile had 14 apiece and Montrell Williams finished with 10.

Sports on 03/05/2017