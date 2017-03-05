Heart Ball celebrates Sweetheart program

On the heels of National Heart Month in February, it’s time to celebrate the local American Heart Association and the people in the Spa City working hard to advocate for heart-healthy lifestyles. The Hot Springs Heart Ball, featuring this year’s class of sweethearts, will take place Saturday at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Serving as chairs of the event are Jerry and Mary Noel Mabry. Jerry Mabry is president of the Arkansas market for RCCH Healthcare Partners, which includes Hot Springs’ National Park Medical Center, the presenting sponsor for both the Heart Ball and the Sweethearts program.

This year marks the 11th of the Sweetheart program, founded by Paul and Kathryn Russell of Hot Springs in memory of their daughter, Caroline Grace Russell.

Caroline, 2, died in her sleep from a suspected heart condition. While looking for a way to give back to the community, Kathryn said she and her husband wanted to help educate others about heart disease.

The sweethearts, consisting of high school sophomore girls, learn the ins and outs of the medical center, Jerry Mabry said, as they fulfill required volunteer hours. There are 35 girls in the program this year they include, Allison Brooke Trantham, Alyssa Marie Hall, Annabelle “Belle” Nichole Neilson, Annabeth Rose Hrdlicka, Ashton Olivia Patrick, Baylee Nicole Barton, Caley Aaron Worley, Carlee Jae Carmon, Caroline Beaumont Johnson.

Elizabeth “Liz” Caroline Lockwood, Ellee Grace Horner, Emily Raegen Magby, Emma Bauer Ross, Emma Kirsten Ferguson, Erin Griffin, Faith Eryn Webb, Hailey Belle Hawkins, Halynn Adrianna Reeves, Hannah Marie Castleberry, Jamie Marie Hefley, Kailey Mechelle Freeman, Kaitlyn Ann McFarland, Kaylee Marie Buth, Laney Kaye Herman, Lindsey Mckee Davis, Madison Brooke Hardcastle, Madison Ragon Connaway, Mason Alyse Aitken, Micaela Christine Threadgill, Morgan Paige Fincham, Olivia Mckaley Dolan, Payton Grace Patrick, Raegan Laine Hickam, Sophia Michelle Geisleman and Trinity Faith Dooley. Junior Sweetheart is Presley Kate White.

“We have been honored to work with the Russell family to help develop the Hot Springs Sweethearts program,” Mabry said.

At NPMC, Mabry said, the girls are taken on a tour through the cardiac catheterization labs. In addition, they are hosted as volunteers and shadow health care professionals and are trained in infant and adult CPR.

“The Hot Springs Sweethearts also experience a cardiovascular fitness day, ride in an on-duty ambulance and write a cardiovascular health essay, which is graded by our cardiology specialists at NPMC,” Mabry said.

Making note of his personal connection to heart disease, Mabry said heart health care has immensely improved through the years.

“I lost my father to heart disease in his mid-40s. There were no treatment options,” he said. “We are so fortunate with the technological and clinical advancements that have been developed through the decades. People can now live relatively normal lives with heart disease under current treatment advancements.”

NPMC recently opened the Heart and Vascular Center of Central Arkansas, the first heart hospital in central Arkansas to provide inpatient, outpatient and critical heart care in connection to a full-service hospital.

This service is important, Mabry noted, because heart disease remains the No. 1 killer of men and women.

“We are proud to serve as the presenting sponsor for this event as we continue our high level of dedication to fight against heart disease,” he said.

Mary Mabry noted that the highlight of the Heart Ball is the formal presentation of Sweetheart participants.

“These young women have volunteered many hours of their time in various areas of the hospital, as well as learning about cardiac disease,” she said. “Their volunteer hours, educational accomplishments, planning, essays, hard work, rehearsals and showcase of talents will come together in this one event.”

According to the local American Heart Association website, sweethearts gain lifelong skills and knowledge related to heart health.

“The Russells managed to take the most difficult and painful loss of their 2-year-old daughter, Caroline Grace, and created a lasting legacy for her through a program that makes a lifelong impact on every young woman it touches, as well as the entire Hot Springs community,” the website states. “Each of these young women goes on to live her life making heart-healthy decisions for herself, her friends and someday, her own children and family.”

As a premier event of the Hot Springs area, the Heart Ball also provides much fun for attendees, Jerry Mabry said. Turf Catering will provide dinner, and guests will have an opportunity to bid on high-value items in the live and silent auctions. DJ Hollywood will provide tunes for dancing.

For more information and tickets, visit hotspringsheartball.heart.org.