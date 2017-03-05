Jacksonville State earns first NCAA bid
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 2:51 a.m.
Jacksonville Stateearns first NCAA bid
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Greg Tucker scored all 14 of his points in the first half and Jacksonville State upset Tennessee-Martin 66-55 Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth.
A former Division II program, this was the first time the Gamecocks (20-14) had even reached the OVC Tournament final since joining the league for the 2003-04 season. They upset regular-season champion Belmont in the semifinals and knocked off the West Division winner in the title game for their fourth consecutive victory.
Erik Durham led Jacksonville State with 17 points and Malcolm Drumwright added 13 as the Gamecocks became the first school in the country to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid this year.
UT-Martin (21-12) had its three-game winning streak snapped and lost in the title game for a second consecutive year.
-- The Associated Press
Sports on 03/05/2017
Print Headline: Jacksonville State earns first NCAA bid
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Jacksonville State earns first NCAA bid
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.