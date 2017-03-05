Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 05, 2017, 4:27 a.m.

Jacksonville State earns first NCAA bid

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 2:51 a.m.

Jacksonville State guard Greg Tucker (1) scores against Tennessee-Martin Fatodd Lewis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO / MARK ZALESKI

Jacksonville State guard Greg Tucker (1) scores against Tennessee-Martin Fatodd Lewis, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Ohio Valley Conference basketball tournament Saturday, March 4, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Greg Tucker scored all 14 of his points in the first half and Jacksonville State upset Tennessee-Martin 66-55 Saturday night in the Ohio Valley Conference championship game to earn its first NCAA Tournament berth.

A former Division II program, this was the first time the Gamecocks (20-14) had even reached the OVC Tournament final since joining the league for the 2003-04 season. They upset regular-season champion Belmont in the semifinals and knocked off the West Division winner in the title game for their fourth consecutive victory.

Erik Durham led Jacksonville State with 17 points and Malcolm Drumwright added 13 as the Gamecocks became the first school in the country to earn an automatic NCAA Tournament bid this year.

UT-Martin (21-12) had its three-game winning streak snapped and lost in the title game for a second consecutive year.

-- The Associated Press

Sports on 03/05/2017

Print Headline: Jacksonville State earns first NCAA bid

