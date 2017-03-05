LB hears 'woo pig sooey' after scholarship offer

Wednesday was a big day for outside linebacker Byron Hobbs and his father, Paul, an Arkansas native, after Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema extended a scholarship offer to the younger Hobbs.

"It was definitely a big deal," he said. "My dad is from Arkansas and he went to Arkansas. Since I was a little kid he talked about me getting an offer from Arkansas, and today that blessing came. I'm very grateful."

Hobbs, 6-5, 210 pounds, of Fort Worth (Texas) Eastern Hills High School has about 10 other scholarship offers from Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU and others.

Because his father is from Wilmot and is a graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, the offer triggered strong emotions.

"He was very emotional, real emotional," Hobbs said. "He said he was proud of me. He's happy for me."

Hobbs' grandfather, Peter Vaughns, who lives in Little Rock, was thrilled about the offer.

"He said that it was a big deal to get an offer from Arkansas, and he wants me to stay humble and thank God for my blessing every day," Hobbs said. "He finished it with a 'woo pig sooey.' "

He said Bielema contacted him by direct message on Twitter before extending the offer.

"He ... said 'What's up my friend, hoping to talk soon,' " Hobbs said. "You have a full scholarship waiting on you at Arkansas."

While his father is a big Hogs fan, Hobbs said he didn't see the Razorbacks play on TV because he rarely watches football.

"If I'm watching it, I want to play it," Hobbs said. "I know I can't jump through the screen to play college football."

Hobbs, who recorded 86 tackles, 9 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and 1 interception as a junior, said he knew when his father was watching the Hogs play.

"He would always say 'woo pig,' " Hobbs said. "He would scream when they got a touchdown and when they got a sack."

A visit to Fayetteville likely will happen soon.

"We're definitely going to visit," Hobbs said. "As soon as we can get down there."

Louisiana bond

One of the better prospects in Louisiana, offensive lineman Cameron Wire, is planning to visit Fayetteville in large part because of Razorback receivers coach and New Orleans native Michael Smith.

"We have a great relationship. He's from Louisiana so I can connect with him more," Wire said.

Wire, 6-6, 260, of Gonzales (La.) East Ascension has scholarship offers from the Hogs, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Missouri, Oregon, Oklahoma State and others. He talked about what intrigues him about the Razorbacks.

"The coaches and some of the other commits I talk to about Arkansas boosts my interest," Wire said.

The Razorbacks' two commitments for the 2018 class, quarterback Connor Noland of Greenwood and linebacker Bumper Pool of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy, are talking to numerous other prospects to persuade them to join the program. Wire said Noland and Pool have talked up the Hogs.

"Arkansas has some of the best coaches and facilities and that I could be a really big piece in the 2018 class," Wire said they tell him.

Wire is looking to study business in college and is impressed the name of the business school bears the name of Wal-Mart founder Sam Walton.

"I think it helps Arkansas' business program look better and makes it better for recruits with business interests to go there," he said.

Sports on 03/05/2017