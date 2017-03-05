Man held in break-ins of vehicles

TEXARKANA -- A Texarkana man faces numerous charges in the burglaries of commercial vehicles at hotels, the Police Department said.

Kyle Tucker, 22, was charged with 14 counts of breaking or entering; two counts of theft over $5,000; two counts of theft over $25,000; and one count of theft of a firearm, police spokesman officer Kristi Bennett said.

After several burglary reports, the Police Department assigned a detective to patrol hotels at night. At 2 a.m. Feb. 23, the detective observed a suspicious vehicle. The driver got out and attempted to break into a commercial vehicle at one of the hotels, police reported.

Tucker was arrested on a charge of attempted breaking or entering and two outstanding felony warrants, Bennett said.

