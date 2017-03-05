Mason carries Kansas past OK State

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Frank Mason scored 27 points to help No. 1 Kansas hold off Oklahoma State 90-85 on Saturday night.

Mason, the Big 12's leading scorer, also had nine assists and eight rebounds. Josh Jackson had 17 points and nine rebounds, and Devonte' Graham added 13 points for the Jayhawks, who won their eighth consecutive overall and snapped a three-game skid in Stillwater.

Kansas had already clinched its 13th consecutive Big 12 title, but the Jayhawks (28-3, 16-2) remained focused and shot 56 percent against one of the hottest teams in the league.

Jeffrey Carroll scored a career-high 27 points and Jawun Evans added 22 points and a career-best 15 assists for Oklahoma State (20-11, 9-9).

Kansas led by 12 in the first half before Oklahoma State rallied. Carroll's three-pointer with 18.3 seconds left in regulation cut the Jayhawks' lead to 88-85, but the Cowboys got no closer.

In other games involving Big 12 teams Saturday, Johnathan Motley had 17 points and 17 rebounds, helping No. 11 Baylor defeat Texas 75-64. Jake Lindsey added 16 points for Baylor (25-6, 12-6). Jarrett Allen, a 6-11 freshman, had 20 points and nine rebounds for Texas (10-21, 4-14). ... Freshman Kameron McGusty tied his career high 22 with points to lead Oklahoma to a 73-68 victory over TCU. Kameron Doolittle added 19 points and 13 rebounds for Oklahoma (11-19, 5-13). Kenrich Williams and Vladamir Brodziansky scored 17 points apiece for TCU (17-14, 6-12). ... D.J. Johnson had 19 points in his final game at Bramlage Coliseum, helping Kansas State to a 61-48 victory over Texas Tech and giving the Wildcats' NCAA Tournament hopes a boost. Fellow senior Wesley Iwundu added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wildcats (19-12, 8-10). Keenan Evans and Niem Stevenson led Texas Tech (18-13, 6-12) with 11 points apiece.

BIG TEN

MARYLAND 63,MICHIGAN STATE 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Melo Trimble drilled a tiebreaking three-pointer with 1.1 seconds left, and Maryland clinched a second-place tie in the Big Ten and a double-bye in the conference tournament by outlasting Michigan State 63-60.

After the Spartans committed a turnover under their own basket with six seconds to go, Justin Jackson received the inbounds pass and immediately passed it to Trimble, who dribbled up the left side and hit nothing but net with his shot from well beyond the top of the arc.

Michigan State had enough time left for Miles Bridges to take a long shot just past midcourt. After it bounced off the rim, the Terrapins gathered at midcourt to celebrate the victory.

Trimble scored 16 on 6-of-15 shooting and freshman Justin Jackson added 15 points for Maryland (24-7, 12-6).

In other games involving Big Ten men's teams Saturday, Robert Johnson scored 26 points and James Blackmon Jr. added 22 points and eight rebounds as Indiana used a hot start and held off a second-half Ohio State rally to beat the Buckeyes 96-92. Josh Newkirk finished with 18 points and Thomas Bryant added 16 for Indiana (17-14, 7-11). Jae'Sean Tate led Ohio State (17-14, 7-11) with 20 points. ... DeShawn Freeman scored 21 points and hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left to lead Rutgers past Illinois 62-59. Corey Sanders had 17 points for Rutgers (14-17, 3-15). Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan each scored 16 points for Illinois (18-13, 8-10).

PACIFIC-12

UTAH 67, STANFORD 59

SALT LAKE CITY -- Lorenzo Bonam scored 26 points as Utah rallied to defeat Stanford 67-59.

The Utes (20-10, 11-7) will go into the Pac-12 Tournament as the No. 4 seed and a first-round bye despite a choppy season. They were picked to finish eighth in the conference preseason poll.

Both teams were sloppy throughout, but Bonam took over down the stretch on both ends of the floor to put the Cardinal away. The Utes used a 14-2 run late in the game, including nine from Bonam to take an eight-point lead after trailing most of the day. Bonam had back-to-back steals and layups to go up 62-54. Stanford never led again.

In other games involving Pac-12 teams Saturday, Dillon Brooks had 25 points and No. 6 Oregon earned a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title with an 80-59 victory over Oregon State (5-26, 1-17). Jordan Bell added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (27-4, 16-2). ... Derrick White made a contested, turnaround three-pointer with 20.6 seconds left and finished with 17 points, helping Colorado fend off California in the late going for a 54-46 victory. Xavier Jonson had 19 points to lead Colorado (18-13, 8-10). Ivan Rabb had 11 points and 13 rebounds for the Golden Bears (19-11, 10-8). ... Allonzo Trier scored 19 points, guard Rawle Alkins grabbed 15 rebounds and No. 7 Arizona (27-4, 16-2) pulled away in the second half for a 73-60 victory over rival Arizona State, clinching at least a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title. Kodi Justice led the Sun Devils (14-17, 7-11) with 17 points and Torian Graham added 12. ... Jordan McLaughlin had 22 points and nine assists and Chimezie Metu added 17 points as Southern California (23-8, 10-8) held off Washington 74-58. Noah Dickerson had a career-high 27 points and eight rebounds to lead Washington (9-21, 2-16).

WEST COAST

NO. 4 GONZAGA 82,PACIFIC 50

LAS VEGAS -- Jordan Matthews scored 22 points, Nigel Williams-Goss added 20 and No. 4 Gonzaga recovered from its first loss of the season and a sluggish first half to beat Pacific 82-50 in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.

Playing a week after a stunning home defeat to BYU ended their hopes for a perfect season, the Bulldogs (30-1) couldn't shake the Tigers (11-22) until Matthews keyed an 18-4 spurt to start the second half.

In other games involving WCC men's teams Saturday, Eric Mika scored 25 points, Nick Emery added 21 and BYU (22-10, 12-6) outlasted Loyola Marymount for an 89-81 victory in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Brandon Brown led LMU (15-15) with 22 points. ... Jared Brownridge scored 28 points, including 11 of 11 at the free-throw line, and Santa Clara pulled away from San Francisco in the final minute to win 76-69 in the WCC quarterfinals. Nate Kratch finished with 16 points for Santa Clara (17-15, 10-8). Ronnie Boyce led all scorers with 33 points for San Francisco (20-12, 10-8).

Sports on 03/05/2017